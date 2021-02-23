Hurt by lockdowns, California’s small businesses push to recall governor

LOS ANGELES — Alexandra and Daniela Del Gaudio had never been to a political rally before, let alone one to protest a coronavirus lockdown and recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. But things had changed in the sisters’ lives since they opened the Wild Plum, a yoga and wellness space, in 2018.

The Wild Plum, in California’s San Fernando Valley, closed in March when Newsom issued pandemic stay-at-home orders for the state. By the time the Wild Plum reopened last month, when Newsom relaxed the latest lockdown restrictions, the sisters had amassed $70,000 in debt. So there they were at a recent anti-Newsom rally in a restaurant parking lot in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, along with dozens of other business owners.

“Everyone says to walk away, but we put everything we have into this,” Daniela Del Gaudio, 33, said. “We’re banging our heads trying to figure out what to do.”

California was one of the earliest states to go into lockdown in the spring, and it is now emerging from a second lockdown, which started in December. That stop-start-stop has created a groundswell of anger toward Newsom, a Democrat in the third year of his first term, that is increasingly fueling a movement to recall him from office in one of the bluest of blue states.

The recall threat to Newsom has considerable momentum. Since March, 1.5 million Californians have signed a petition to oust Newsom, enough to trigger an election for a new governor. If enough of the signatures are verified, it will be the fourth recall election of a governor in American history.

After that, the state has 60 to 80 days to schedule an election. Voters will be asked two questions on the ballot. The first is whether Newsom should be recalled. The second: Who should replace him? If the first question on the recall comes up short, the second becomes moot.

The recall campaign has been funded by the Republican National Committee, which committed $250,000, as well as Silicon Valley tech investors such as Chamath Palihapitiya, who donated $100,000. Small-business owners have also been an engine behind the effort, said Randy Economy, spokesperson for the Recall Gavin Newsom campaign.

“He’s broken the back of small-business owners and put many of them out of business for the rest of their lives,” Economy said. He said many were incensed when Newsom was photographed in November having dinner at the French Laundry, a temple to haute cuisine in Napa Valley, in violation of state guidelines. (When photos of the dinner were leaked, Newsom apologized for his behavior.)

Small businesses across the country have suffered from shutdowns that sometimes seem to flare up as suddenly as surges in the coronavirus itself. Restaurants, gyms, corner stores and spas have closed, some after trying to hang in there for months.

The pain in California has been acute. Nearly 40,000 small businesses had closed in the state by September — more than in any other state since the pandemic began, according to a report compiled by Yelp. Half had shut permanently, according to the report — far more than the 6,400 that had closed permanently in New York.

Few of the pandemic choices that Newsom has faced have been easy. California has suffered enormously from COVID-19, with more than 3.5 million cases and 47,000 deaths. Los Angeles County, one of the hardest-hit places in the recent virus surge, has more than 1.2 million cases and 19,000 deaths.

Dan Newman, a political strategist for Newsom, said the governor was focused on coronavirus vaccinations and reopening the state. Newman blamed “state and national GOP partisans” for supporting “this Republican recall scheme in hopes of creating an expensive, distracting and destructive circus.”

Acknowledging that the pandemic has “heavily impacted our small businesses,” the director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Dee Dee Myers, pointed to several state programs that offer them help. They include the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, the California Rebuilding Fund and the Main Street Hiring Tax Credit.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, said in a statement that Newsom had “proven that he is woefully unqualified to lead the state of California.”

In places such as Los Angeles County, where Newsom won 72% of the vote in 2018, and neighboring Orange County, a more conservative area, the small-business anger is particularly intense. One local business owner leading the movement to open California’s economy is Andrew Gruel, 40, a chef who owns Slapfish, a seafood restaurant chain.

Gruel argued in an interview last month that California’s lockdown rules were confusing and hurt small businesses disproportionately. “None of the rules make sense,” he said one afternoon from the Slapfish in Huntington Beach.