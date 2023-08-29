'Iconic vintage’ as winegrape harvest kicks off in Sonoma Valley

The moon hung like a lamp in the sky when vineyard manager Brad Kurtz pulled into Gloria Ferrer Caves and Vineyards to kick off Sonoma Valley’s harvest season early Tuesday morning.

The Aug. 29 start marked the latest harvest in 41 years of operation at Gloria Ferrer after a cold and damp growing season, a feature which Kurtz is confident will produce one of the finest vintages of sparkling wine since 2000.

“A year like this, the grapes do all the work,” Kurtz said. “These are ones that are really a throwback vintage, one that we can really appreciate in retrospect in the future.”

Other grapes may struggle, however, with a harvest season that’s more than 20 days behind last year, Kurtz said. Grapes that take longer to mature may experience what growers call a “mercy pick,” harvested as late as possible — even into November — just before rainfall threatens the crop, sometimes before they’re fully matured.

This year represents the 199th official harvest in Sonoma County; winegrapes were first cultivated just miles away at the Mission San Francisco de Solano in 1824.

Steve Sangiacomo, a third-generation partner at Sangiacomo Family Vineyards in Sonoma, called this year a “throwback,” reminiscent of the days before climate change made for more challenging growing seasons.

“We're just gonna have to have the grapes out there a little longer than they have been the last 10 years,” Sangiacomo said. “From a quality standpoint, it's setting up very nicely.”

Hopes are always high at the beginning of the season, Kurtz said, but they can dip over the course of a year. “This has not been one of those years,” he said.

After a decade of hotter-than-average seasons occasionally plagued by wildfire smoke, there is a palpable excitement among growers to capture the flavor profile of an old-fashioned growing climate.

“These are the kinds of years you hope for as a sparkling wine grower,” Kurtz added.

Wine weather

An abnormally cold season sparked one of the latest starts to harvest in nearly two decades, but the 2023 vintage is shaping up to reflect the best of Sonoma Valley if late-season weather doesn’t get in the way.

“It's almost like a flashback to the past with more of a 2005 vintage,” he said.

The summer growing season lacked the high-temperature heat waves seen in recent years, which is partially responsible for the unseasonably late harvest, said Gloria Ferrer Senior Vice President of Winemaking Harry Hansen, adding that the shift in atmospheric conditions is another symptom of climate change.

“Climate change now isn't just ‘everything gets warmer.’ Sometimes it's just regional variations … This year, it was cold in April, May, June, July.” Hansen said. “I'm not that concerned, because I think the slow maturation of the fruit will lead the more intense flavors.”

But the absence of extreme heat — or even extended above-average temperatures — caused the crops to mature slowly, making the grapes more susceptible to inclement weather over the next eight weeks.

Sparkling winegrapes are harvested first, and there’s less concern in the fields of pinot noir and chardonnay.

But for cabernet, zinfandel, merlot and syrah grapes that take more time to ripen to the necessary level of Brix — a measure of sugar in the fruit — waiting to harvest grapes becomes a balancing act between quality and weather.

“Knock on wood. I mean, they could come any minute,” Sangiacomo said. “We haven't had one of those excessive heat waves, but we have a long way to go between now and the end of harvest. So we were always vulnerable for sure.”

Harvest morning

Gloria Ferrer’s heritage grapevines lightened under the swift and deft hands of vineyard workers who sliced clusters of grapes from vines in a blur of frenetic motion. Kurtz plucked a grape from one of the vines, plopped it into his mouth and spit out the seed.

“We're going to have really bright acidity, fresh fruit flavors and truly more of a classic sparkling wine style instead of the riper style that we've been getting the last couple of years,” Kurtz said. “When the acids are there, the flavors are there; the mouthfeel and the texture of the wines is going to be there.”

At 5:33 a.m. Tuesday, the temperature read 55 degrees. Beams of field lights illuminated the vineyard rows.

“Vamanos!” shouted one of the field hands.