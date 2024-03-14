In Santa Rosa, former AP bureau chief Katherine Corcoran talks free press and support for journalists

Journalism faces an uphill battle in parts of Mexico where reporters have been killed for doing their jobs, a former Associated Press bureau chief said Wednesday.

The inaugural speaker in The Press Democrat’s Trust and Democracy series, Katherine Corcoran told the more than 100 people who attended the event that she used her time in Mexico to illustrate what happens in nations without a free press.

Held in the Frank Chong Theatre on the Santa Rosa Junior College campus, the new speaker series was created to raise awareness about journalism’s role in preserving and protecting democracy.

Proceeds from the series benefit The Press Democrat Journalism Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes independent and sustainable local journalism. It is produced in partnership with NorCal Public Media.

While there have been a few instances in the United States where journalists have been killed because of stories they wrote, the danger is in no way as extreme as it is for journalists in Mexico, Corcoran said.

Regardless, the public in this country is skeptical of the news and journalists need to keep doing their jobs for the betterment of their country.

“We need good journalists more than ever,” Corcoran said. “The only thing we can do is do our jobs and do it better. And we need to be more transparent, as well.”

Darren LaShelle, president and CEO of NorCal Public Media, which has partnered with The Press Democrat to present the speaker series, agreed.

“It’s very important that we be united in this effort to help our community understand the value of having credible, good journalism in our local communities,” he told attendees. “Media literacy is also hugely important and one of our goals in partnering with (The Press Democrat) is to help everyone understand how to decipher truth from fiction.”

On Wednesday, much of Corcoran’s speech about a free press in a free society focused on her life in Mexico from 2008 through 2015. She started as an AP reporter and became bureau chief in 2010, overseeing reporting in Mexico and Central America.

She talked about the trend of sources who refused to communicate with reporters and journalists having to live quiet lives to avoid detection.

At least eight to 10 reporters have been killed in Mexico, including some who were just covering basic news and not investigating politicians.

“The government’s explanation was that they were all corrupt,” Corcoran said. “We couldn’t really verify what was going on because the government didn’t do investigations; they just dismissed it as people getting what they deserved.”

Corcoran specifically talked about Regina Martínez, a journalist in Mexico’s Veracruz state who was found dead in 2012 after reporting on government corruption.

Martinez is the subject of Corcoran’s book, “In the Mouth of the Wolf.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/23ZbGCYvP-Y">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Acknowledging distrust in U.S. media, Corcoran encouraged attendees to find reliable, trustworthy news sources and to support them.

She encouraged legitimate news sources to distinguish themselves from sources of inaccurate information, and to own up to mistakes.

Corcoran also touched on the relationship local news outlets can have with their community. Unlike national news sources, local reporters are more in touch with their community and can build relationships with residents.

She recalled working for the Tempe Daily News in Arizona early in her career and doing a story that pushed city leaders to add stop signs to an intersection.

“As small as that sounds, I was glad to have been able to make that impact just by writing the story,” Corcoran said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi