In Sonoma County COVID deaths, vaccinated residents die but unvaccinated are at greatest danger

As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses into the fall, Sonoma County health officials continue to report coronavirus-related fatalities, though far fewer now than during the summer surge.

For the past three weeks, county public health staff have reported two COVID-19 deaths every Friday. During the summer, officials were reporting virus-related deaths every few days.

With COVID-19 cases much lower than during the summer, fewer people are dying, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. Mase said communities across the state are seeing transmission rates either reach a nadir or increase only slightly.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated continue to be at risk, and continue to dominate pandemic statistics, she said.

“There’s still a good chunk of the population that’s unvaccinated, that’s what it really boils down to,” Mase said.

She said that as much as 30% of the county’s total population, including those who are not eligible for inoculation, are unvaccinated.

The latest two deaths were reported on Oct. 29, bringing the pandemic’s cumulative death toll to 406. Officials said a vaccinated woman between 70 and 80 with underlying health conditions died Oct. 14. The other COVID-19 fatality was that of a vaccinated woman between 60 and 70 who died Oct. 20.

She also had underlying health problems, officials said. Both women died after being hospitalized.

Because of the time it takes to confirm COVID-19 deaths with the state, there is often a lag of days or weeks before local county public health staff can officially register or log pandemic-related deaths.

Thus far, officials have reported eight deaths last month. That’s about a third of the COVID-19 deaths registered in September and less than half of the deaths in October 2020.

Though the two recent deaths are among vaccinated residents, health officials point out that vaccinated residents are much less like to be hospitalized or develop serious illness, compared to unvaccinated people.

The latest county analysis of COVID-19 deaths shows that when adjusting for age, unvaccinated individuals are more than 32 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people are.

Officials said examining local COVID-19 deaths by age group and population size of each group provides a sobering view of local fatality rates for those who are not vaccinated.

As of Oct. 21, only one local vaccinated resident between 45 and 54 has died of COVID-19 complications. That’s out of a total of 49,055 vaccinated residents in that age group, yielding a fatality rate of 2 deaths per 100,000 residents.

In contrast, 12 unvaccinated residents between 45 and 54 have died of COVID-19, out of a population of 8,507 unvaccinated residents in that age group. That yields a fatality rate of 141.1 deaths per 100,000.

The fatality rate for local unvaccinated residents between 55 and 64 is 173.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 8.8 per 100,000 for vaccinated residents between 55 and 64. For those 65 and older, the rate is 21.9 deaths per 100,000 for vaccinated residents and 607.2 deaths per 100,000 for unvaccinated people 65 and older.

“It underscores the importance of getting vaccinated especially for those are 65 and older,” Mase said.

