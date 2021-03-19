Inside Gov. Newsom's fateful decision to lock down California

Newsom's calendar for March 19 shows a slew of meetings, including a call with his economic advisors, a two-hour morning briefing on the stay-at-home order and other topics and another on the "food security supply chain" in the afternoon.

Ann O'Leary, Newsom's then chief of staff, led a briefing at 5 p.m., with the stay-at-home order listed as one of the issues under discussion, according to his calendars.

"At one point, I remember him saying, 'Is this the right thing to do?'" said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. "And the doctors said, 'Yes.' And he said, 'Then we have to do it.'"

Some Newsom aides said their jaws dropped when they learned what they were about to do. Others remember having little immediate reaction. But few had time to process the magnitude of the decision because things were moving so quickly.

Newsom's staff only had a few hours to prepare for the announcement.

"The conversation at that point and all of our concerns were about public health," Mendonca said. "But we also had real questions about how to tactically do this, and then concerns about what does that mean for people's ability to get food, to get around, for school, how do you deal with the fact that a lot of people got their food at school? In your head, you also knew that it was going to have a huge impact on the economy but that wasn't the first order of thinking. It was about saving people's lives."

Mendonca and others, whose recollection of the chain of events varied, agreed on at least one thing: Once the governor decided that the state would need to order its residents to stay home in the days or weeks ahead, he acted immediately and decisively, rationalizing that it was better to do so too early than too late.

"We had talked about the whole connection to saving lives and the potential of all the lives lost if we didn't act quickly," Ghaly said. "We understood also that time was of the essence and that every day mattered. It wasn't one of those. 'All right, let's make the decision today and plan for the press conference tomorrow' situations. We knew it was going to be, you know, as quickly as we could do it, 'Put it in place."

Newsom didn't come to the decision lightly. His staff knew that as a business owner, he was worried about the impact his order would have on the economy, businesses and workers.

Susan Kennedy, a chief-of-staff to former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cabinet secretary for former Gov. Gray Davis, said Newsom didn't have a choice at that point.

"It was the only move they had," Kennedy said. "If you were the public official facing the possibility that a million people could die if you don't act, there's nothing to balance."

At 6:05 p.m. on March 19, Newsom's press office sent an email to reporters advising a 6:30 p.m. press conference to make a major announcement on the state's response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I have long believed that the future is not just something to experience, it's something to manifest," Newsom said from the lectern. "That our fate and future is inside of us. It's decisions at the end of the day, not conditions, that determine that fate and future."

The governor said the reality on the ground required the state to adjust its thinking and curtail activities, restrictions he said that 21.3 million Californians were already under at the time of the announcement.

"A state as large as ours, a nation-state, is many parts, but at the end of the day, we're one body," he said in an address that was nationally televised, marking a turning point for the country's response. "There's a mutuality, there's a recognition of our interdependence, that requires of this moment that we direct a statewide order for people to stay at home and that directive goes into force and effect this evening."

Many details of the order were unsettled when the governor made the announcement. Several people on his staff remember being unable to answer questions that outside groups asked in briefings that night.

Experts say the order ultimately worked, even though other states that were far less restrictive have ended up with similar death rates - 151 per 100,000 people in Florida compared to 140 in California, for example. Tsai and others say the order in California lowered the peaks of infections and preserved the state's hospital system.

Newsom's failure was in operating the reopening "dimmer switch" he so often references. Tsai said Newsom and other governors lifted restrictions too quickly and didn't reinstate them fast enough as case numbers grew. Those choices, he said, added to California's coronavirus surges in the summer and winter.

"That dimmer got stuck," Tsai said. "I can't imagine Gov. Newsom's political pressures."

Before the reopening in May, frustrated people were protesting the restrictions at the state Capitol and in Orange County. Lawsuits to reopen churches and businesses were stacking up.

Newsom's aides concede that economic pressures grew and it became harder to shut down activities as the pandemic waned. But they say that while some may cast that hesitation as politically motivated, it was also a reflection of the reality of how badly people in the state were struggling.

The struggle inside Newsom's office to steer California through a once-in-lifetime pandemic has been talked about less often. At least six governor's office employees have caught COVID-19 since early December and some worked from home through their illness.

Newsom pushed his staff to quickly roll out new programs to help those in need, but government was never designed for such a feverish pace. And every decision was criticized for going too far or not far enough.

If given a do-over, knowing what he now knows about the virus, Ghaly said he would have approached the first reopening differently.

"I would have slowed the pace of change in the summer," Ghaly said. Others say they would have done a better job communicating the threat of the virus and proper safety precautions as more activities opened up.

Ghaly contends that the state recognized and tried to lessen the winter surge in advance, but compared to the original shutdown in March, it was much harder to change human behavior at a time when people were fatigued and eager to see their family around the holidays.

Given the lack of federal leadership, Newsom and his aides had to chart their own path and he acknowledged that the constantly evolving metrics and guidance have felt bumpy.

"There is no playbook about COVID," Ghaly said. "We're learning every single day. Having the leadership tenacity to make changes and to allow us to assimilate to what we're learning I think is really important."