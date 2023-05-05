Investigation confirms labor law violations at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn

An investigation by the National Labor Relations Board “found evidence sufficient to prosecute dozens of labor law violations” at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, according to a press release received Friday by the Index-Tribune and the North Bay Business Journal.

Workers at the luxury Boyes Hot Springs hotel have been seeking to unionize, a practice common at Fairmont hotels around the Bay Area.

“Instead of respecting our decision to unionize, the hotel has tried to intimidate, threaten, and bribe us,” said Carlos Castillo, a housekeeping houseman at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn for 13 years in the release. “But we haven’t let their illegal actions stop us. We have stayed strong, and we will keep staying strong because we deserve good jobs, safe working conditions, and respect.”

The three-month investigation noted 43 violations, including illegal threats of reprisals against employees for engaging in union activities, interrogation of employees about their union activities, and promising a promotion to an employee if he refrained from union activities.

According to union spokesman Ted Waechter, workers announced to hotel management last February their intent to unionize with a petition, although the staffers starting to sign union cards last fall.

“They need to stop union busting,” Waechter said, referring to the hotel management’s actions as those creating “a hostile work environment.”

Fairmont officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment nor did spokeswoman Kerrie McHugh from Brookfield Asset Management, which the San Francisco-based hospitality union of 15,000 workers claims booked rooms to watch employees. Phone calls were made to spokespeople at the National Labor Relations Board but unreturned.

The hotel employees roughly 250 workers.

Wages, health care, working conditions and respect represent four of the key tenets sought by the hotel workers, who claim, are substantially inferior to those of union workers at other Fairmont hotels in San Francisco. For example, housekeepers at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn make $21, compared to $28.10 at the Fairmont San Francisco.

The timeline surrounding a union vote is undetermined at this point, Waechter confirmed.

The 226-room resort at 100 Boyes Blvd. is owned by Chicago-based Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest asset management companies, and operated by French hospitality company Accor.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.