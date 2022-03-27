Investors are buying mobile home parks. Residents are paying a price

GOLDEN, Colo. — When Sarah Clement moved to the Golden Hills mobile home park two years ago, she felt like she had won the lottery. After years of squeezing into one-bedroom apartments with her, her 7-year-old son finally settled into his own bedroom, his toys splayed out in the yard and his school just at the edge of the park.

Clement loved the friendliness of her neighbors and getting to watch the sun rise over the scrubby mesa to her east and set behind the foothills of the Rocky Mountains to the west. And living there was affordable on her salary as an athletic trainer: After purchasing the manufactured home, the rent for the plot it sits on was just $625 a month.

But just six months after she moved in, the plot of land and all of the stability and comfort that came with it seemed suddenly ripped out from under her.

The Colorado couple that had owned the park for years put it up for sale. Clement and her neighbors knew that if the park was taken over by one of the big manufactured-housing operators who were buying up parks all over the state, the rents would dramatically increase.

“It was like this deflated feeling of, oh my god, I thought we had it — I thought this was where our roots were going to be,” Clement said.

Across the country, manufactured-housing park residents like Clement are finding their homes at the center of a bull’s-eye, as a deluge of investment companies expand their mobile-home park portfolios at a breakneck pace, threatening the stability of one of the nation’s few remaining sources of affordable housing.

Residents of Golden Hills got organized. They formed a cooperative to offer to buy the park themselves and were on track to obtain financing from ROC USA Capital, which supports resident-owned communities across the country.

For months, they were full of hope. The three-block stretch of beige single- and double-wide homes bustled with community meetings; residents distributed flyers. Local politicians rallied around them, and the city voted to zone the park for manufactured-home use only.

But to no avail: In July, the owners rejected their initial offer and a higher one a few months later, and sold the park instead to Harmony Communities, a manufactured-home operator with 5,000 residents in 33 parks across the western United States. The company quickly proved the Golden Hills residents’ fears correct, applying 50% rent increases and issuing a 12-page, single-spaced list of new park rules.

A spokesperson for Harmony Communities, George Antypas, defended the rent increase, noting that the new rents were still below those at similar parks nearby. “We believe in charging a fair market rent,” Antypas said, adding that the additional revenue would go toward repair costs and that there were need-based subsidies available from the city.

Then, just a month after purchasing the park, the company offered to sell it to the residents — at a far higher price than the company had just paid for it. Once again, though, the deal fell through, when the company declined the residents’ offer in January.

Facing both the rent increases and the cost of altering their homes to comply with the park’s new rules, residents are rushing to search for other housing but finding few if any options in Golden, a booming town just west of Denver. At an apartment complex up the road, one-bedroom units start at $2,400 a month, almost $1,000 more than Clement said she paid for the same size apartment there in 2018.

Industry leaders are blunt about the business model: According to materials for a “boot camp” for aspiring mobile home park investors prepared by Mobile Home University, which is run by two of the largest mobile home park owners in the country, “the fact that tenants can’t afford the $5,000 it costs to move a mobile home keeps revenues stable and makes it easy to raise rents without losing any occupancy.”

Real Capital Analytics, a market research firm, said in a June 2021 report that investors had accounted for 23% of manufactured housing purchases over the previous two years, up from 13% in the two years before that. That has made the investors among the country’s largest landlords. About 22 million people live in manufactured homes in the United States, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute, a national trade organization. Fannie Mae said manufactured housing represents more than 6% of the nation’s housing units.

If residents of mobile home parks can’t keep up with rising rents, or can’t afford to make the often extensive alterations to porches, gardens and awnings that are required under the new management’s rules, they are swiftly replaced. With prices and rents for all kinds of housing soaring in many parts of the country, demand for manufactured housing is climbing. Many young professional families and college students turn to mobile home parks as a final vestige of relatively affordable housing.