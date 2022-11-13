Is California on its way to banning rodeos? Behind the growing movement to buck the event

Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of "wild cow milking" — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.

There, she is separated from her calf, tossed into a rodeo ring, and attacked by three or four men who rope her, pull her tail, wrestle her to the ground and try to hold her still while one of them grabs her teats and milks her.

The move comes three years after the county banned "mutton busting" — an event in which small children are placed on the backs of scared, unsaddled sheep and try to stay on while the sheep bucks, kicks and jumps to knock the child off.

"It's animal abuse," said Eric Mills, coordinator for Oakland's Action for Animals, an animal welfare organization. "It's unconscionable to treat animals this way. Can you imagine if they did this to dogs? No one would be OK with it. So why is it OK to do this to baby calves, horses and cows?"

For those who admire a "western lifestyle," a good rodeo performance highlights the skill, bravery and strength of a talented cowboy or cowgirl — a rider deft with a lasso, in control of wild, bucking animals, and laser-focused on a chaotic, seemingly uncontrollable task at hand. It's this display of western grandeur, hard work, grit and sportsmanship that has likely made the Peacock series "Yellowstone" such a major hit.

But for others, the rodeo is a horror show in which terrified animals are chased around an arena, kicked by strangers, tossed onto the ground with potentially bone-crushing impact — all while loud music is blared and dozens, if not hundreds, of people yell, scream and clap from the nearby stands.

In California, there is a growing movement to ban — or seriously curtail — these kinds of performances. And lawmakers are stepping into the fray, exposing one more hot-button issue that is seemingly emblematic of the nation's growing cultural discord.

In Los Angeles, the City Council is poised to vote on legislation that would curtail, if not eliminate, rodeo events within the city. Instead of banning particular events, the legislation seeks to ban certain devices used on rodeo animals — spurs, flank straps and electric prods — that can cause pain or injury.

The legislation is sponsored by Bob Blumenfield, who represents the west San Fernando Valley.

He said he introduced the legislation because he "wanted to see what we could do in terms of trying to make Los Angeles a little bit more humane and live up to its name as the 'city of angels.'"

San Francisco, San Juan Capistrano and Pasadena already have restrictions on rodeos, as do Pittsburgh, Leesburg, Va., and Fort Wayne, Ind.

Other states, towns, counties and countries have bans on specific events, such as the county of Baltimore, which prohibits calf roping — a sport in which a rider mounted on a horse chases a calf around an arena in an attempt to catch it.

At first the rider throws a rope around the neck of the small animal, stopping it mid-run with a forceful yank, which often tops the animal over. Then — after dismounting — the rider will try to restrain it by tying three legs together, in as short a time as possible.

For those concerned about animal welfare and abuse, these developments are hopeful; laying the groundwork for other counties, municipalities and eventually the state to adopt similar restrictions.

"When Los Angeles sneezes, the whole state catches a cold," Blumenfield said.

For rodeo supporters, however, it's just one more example of California's radical progressivism — a state so out of touch with mainstream America that it's turning its back on a tradition as hallowed as apple pie.

And it's L.A.'s potential for contagion that has gotten Sean Gleason, chief executive and commissioner of the Professional Bull Riders, or PBR, so concerned.

"Frankly, our fans across the country have said, 'Let them have L.A. Who cares?'" Gleason said. "The sentiment from the rest of the country is that they are just out there. Why even fight this fight? And my answer to them is this is absolutely the place to fight them."

Tim Baldwin, chairman of the Livestock Welfare Committee for the California Rodeo Salinas — the largest rodeo in California — agreed.

"I understand that emotions run high on many issues currently, and I hate to use the phrase 'culture wars,' but these ordinances tend to stroke that division," he said.

During an August hearing in Alameda County, rodeo proponents suggested that the wild cow milking ban and a proposed device-restricting ordinance were the products of extremists who sought to cancel American culture and tradition, outlaw agriculture, and embrace communism and Marxism.