Is the North Bay on the way out of the coronavirus crisis? A look at how local economy is faring

As we started to learn at the beginning of the new decade, a novel coronavirus outbreak had landed on U.S. shores.

When the coronavirus landed on U.S., many people were concerned, but we went on with our daily lives, including going to and from work.

Then came March 11.

That day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Days later, Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated the first of what would be multiple shelter-in-place orders throughout the year.

For some, March 2020 will forever be remembered as the beginning of a health crisis, the likes of which no one in this lifetime has ever seen.

Every business sector across the nation, including in the North Bay, remains impacted to this day — some more severely than others.

Now, a year later, a vaccine may be the symbol of promise that this will end. But businesses of all types will never be the same. Here are some of their stories, and what they see as their exit ramp from the crisis known as COVID-19.

The following stories are part of a series that looks at the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 and how North Bay businesses are recovering.

Only eight weeks after they reopened from a temporary shutdown at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Amanda and Craig Karas closed their Petaluma restaurant. Now, they are trying to build a new business.

Return of limited indoor dining to the North Bay amid declining virus cases and vaccinations is encouraging sign for beleaguered restaurateurs.

Entertainment venues closed for up to a year make plans to reopen. Examples are a Napa concert hall’s planning an spring outdoor winery event and Rohnert Park theaters that reopened Friday.

Coming this week

New orders, loosened restrictions revive local wine, beer and spirits businesses

‘Deurbanizing’ from Bay Area shocks local housing markets

North Bay hotels ready to exit roller coaster ride of lockdowns

Personal care professionals are rejuvenated after a year of chaos

Commentary: Health care official reveals what the pandemic year has wrought