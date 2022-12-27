Is your home at higher risk for wildfires? California updates map for first time in 15 years

After 15 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its wildfire risk map, showing an increase in fire hazard in the state.

The new Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map updates fire hazards for unincorporated, rural areas of California — areas more susceptible to fires — and does not show wildfire risks for addresses in the city.

“Ensuring Californians know the wildfire hazard in their area is critical to ensuring we all take the appropriate steps to prepare for wildfires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, Cal Fire Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation, in a Dec. 14 news release. “The updated map is the product of years of discussions and incorporates the latest science to provide a long-term outlook of an area’s wildfire hazard.

The state worked with researchers, fire scientists and wildfire mitigation experts to create a map that shows the likelihood and behavior of a wildfire in specific areas. The map — which was last updated in 2007 — reflects factors such as climate change, the increase in fires, fire history, flying embers and estimated flame length.

The updates, which were released in November, are part of a two-month public process, according to the release, where the map will be shared to residents, and comments and questions will be addressed. Cal Fire will hold 57 public hearings throughout California, including in Amador County, Santa Clara and Sacramento, to field concerns. Public comment is welcome between Dec. 16 and Feb. 3, the release stated.

You can also mail in written comments to the Fire Marshall at FHSZ Comments California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, P.O. Box 944246, Sacramento, CA 94244-2460.

See if your home is at risk for wildfires

Cal Fire’s Wildfire Hazard Severity Zone map is available online and includes areas under the state’s responsibility, not federal or local.

Input your address in the search bar to see if your home is at risk and whether it’s moderate, high or very high.

While the map is updated, there are no changes to home requirements in regard to fire prevention and mitigation. Regulations will stay the same, regardless if an area’s risk is reclassified or not.