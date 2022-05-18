‘It literally saved my life’: Athena House in Santa Rosa closing after 33 years

Jasmine Palmer stood on the sidewalk outside the historic Stone House just after noon Wednesday. With traffic rushing past on Highway 12, Palmer raised her voice to describe what the place has meant to her.

That fortresslike building is the site of Athena House, the 33-year-old residential treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse. Bonding “all the women who have passed through here,” she said, “is that we’ve all gone through a lot of trauma.”

“It’s very easy for us to feel alone in the world,” added Palmer, who works for Santa Rosa Community Health and is an alumna of Athena House. “But when we sit amongst each other,” she added, her voice catching with emotion, “it’s like we’re with family.

“This is the first place I felt safe and cared for.”

That place will soon be shuttered, following a decision by its parent company, California Human Development, to close Athena House by June 30.

The decision was forced by a number of factors, according to a statement put out by the company, including a “drastically reduced” number of patients served, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, “inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation.”

That confluence of events, said Thomas Stuebner, CEO of California Human Development, was “a perfect storm” that forced the company’s hand. “Everything that could go wrong, went wrong.”

As a nonprofit, said Stuebner in an interview Tuesday, “we are heavily dependent on government grants.”

Proposition 47, passed by California voters in 2014, decriminalized many drug offenses. “Whatever your feelings were about that,” he noted, its passage resulted in fewer people having to go to drug court, which in turn led to fewer referrals for Athena House. Those referrals dwindled further during the pandemic, said Stuebner.

Founded in 1967 to assist farmworkers, California Human Development is a nonprofit now operating throughout Northern California, with programs including those devoted to farmworker services, affordable housing and immigration.

Those programs will continue, while Athena House, exclusive to Sonoma County, will not.

The decision to close Athena House, and lay off its 12 employees, was made in an emergency meeting of the executive committee of the company’s board of directors. Palmer, a board member, said she was not consulted, and felt blindsided. While emphasizing that she recognized the importance of the company’s other programs, she expressed disappointment that “a handful” of board members made the decision “without all of us.”

Among those being laid off are Athena House director Sylvie Vatinelle, who has been there for 21 years, and assistant director Cynthia Pardo-Nieto, a veteran of 32 years.

Vatinelle declined a reporter’s request for comment.

Clients referred to Athena House enter a program lasting from 30 days to 12 months, with 26 weeks of free aftercare at several Sonoma County locations.

Services for the recovering addicts include individual and group counseling, exercise, nutrition, life skills, relapse prevention and anger management.

The nonprofit also offers two transitional homes with sober living environments for about two dozen women and a few children, charging rent of about $550 a month.

Athena House “has been a vital part of a lot of people’s lives,” said Brooke Ross, a graduate of the program who is now an active member of the business community, and works to help find employment for other alumni and sober living residents.

Along with Palmer, Ross is spearheading efforts to find a soft landing for the current occupants of Athena House.

They’ve been reaching out to other providers in the county who provide similar services. “We would need another provider to step in and take over the licensing,” said Palmer, “preferably somebody that already has a lot of county contracts.”

She said Wednesday they’ve got some encouraging leads. In addition to searching for a buyer, advocates for Athena House have launched a fundraiser, in hopes of keeping the residential treatment program alive.

While Stuebner describes the decision to close the program as a fait accompli, Athena House alum Maggie Meredith-Ryan wonders “how it could be a done deal if they own the property, but can’t find a buyer?

“They haven’t sold it. I feel like that’s more definitive than a board decision.”

Upsetting her most, she said, was that the California Human Development’s passion for the program didn’t match that of the people who worked at Athena House, and those who passed through it.

“There hasn’t been any sort of a valiant effort to save it,” she said.

And it is worth such an effort.

Meredith-Ryan ended up at Athena House “by way of the courts,” she recalled. Upon entering, she didn’t believe she would really get her life back.

“And I mean, it literally saved my life.”

