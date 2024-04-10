2024 Forty Under 40 winer

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As a seasoned financial adviser with 20 years of experience, James Pardieu works with clients to define and meet their goals by delivering a wide range of resources dependent on what clients consider to be the most appropriate plan for how they wish to invest and what they want to achieve.

“Working together, we endeavor to preserve and grow their wealth with access to some of the world’s most respected investment professionals, a premier trading and execution platform and a full spectrum of investment choices,” he said.

Pardieu earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a minor in economics at SSU. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor, an Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor, a Series 7 General Securities Representative, and a Series 66 licensed Securities Agent registered in 37 states. He is also licensed to offer Accident and Health or Sickness, Life and VAR (variable) Life, as well as VAR Annuity investments.

“I began my career in 2008 with Ameriprise Financial on an advisory team serving executives, small business owners, retirees and their families. My entire team and I accepted an offer to join Morgan Stanley in 2020, bringing a decadeslong commitment to comprehensive financial planning to the firm.”

He says his background makes him uniquely positioned to help his clients and their families create and retain generational wealth during a period of historic need.

In his profile, Pardieu pointed out that according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics there will be roughly 369,000 financial advisors by 2032 and 69% of these will have less than 10 years experience. At the same time, baby boomers will pass on $84 trillion in assets to their heirs. According to Empower, an estimated 70% of generational wealth doesn’t make it past the second generation, with 90% disappearing by the third.

“I’ve learned though experience that anyone can be successful with proper planning and a long-term perspective. The greatest professional challenge for any adviser is whether he or she can keep this perspective when it runs counter to conventional thought. I relish these moments. They represent the most significant opportunity to serve my clients,” Pardieu said.

In 2024, he and his team are looking to fill out excess capacity by interviewing new clients that may not have been referred by existing clients or community leaders.