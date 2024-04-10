2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Right after high school Jamie Hidalgo dove into the world of community banking eager to learn and grow.

“I started my banking career as a teller at Exchange Bank and seized every opportunity to expand my knowledge by transitioning into roles that offered new challenges and responsibilities,” she said.

She was drawn to the field of regulatory compliance where she held several positions including compliance officer, bank security act officer and, later, as both a certified regulatory compliance manager and a certified anti-money laundering specialist. Building on this foundation, Hidalgo decided to further broaden her skill set by exploring options in risk management.

“As a risk officer, I thrive on identifying and mitigating emerging risks by collaborating with colleagues across all bank departments to enhance and increase risk awareness and implement strategies to safeguard the bank’s integrity. Each step of my professional journey has been fueled by a relentless pursuit of growth and excellence,” she said.

Hidalgo said the greatest thing about being under 40 is having a majority of her career ahead of her, but the worst aspect involves having to prove her worth to those who underestimate her.

“Being chosen for recognition as one of this year’s Forty Under 40 leaders is truly an honor,” she said.

Among the many things she considers key banking issues and concerns, Hidalgo singled out the changing regulatory environment.

“Staying current on changing state and federal banking regulations, and keeping eyes on proposed rule-making is a never-ending and extremely important assignment.”

While always looking for other vital banking areas to explore, Hidalgo’s professional goals in 2024 include maintaining momentum, embracing new challenges and other areas of interest, including enhancing her role in the community.

“I am a Leadership Petaluma alum and served two terms as a board member for United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay where I was treasurer and currently serve on the finance committee.”

She said being authentic and true to yourself, while leading with integrity and being open-minded, is the best advice received from a mentor.

“I have a lot of admiration for all those who provide strong leadership, mentorship as well as unwavering support and guidance for the next generation of tomorrow’s leaders,” she said.