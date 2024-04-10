2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Jason Newman’s role is to provide clinical leadership and supervision for a multidisciplinary team at Abode Services, a family of agencies working together to end homelessness by making housing a priority.

The team works to engage, house and provide wraparound services to the chronically homeless, vulnerable individuals who have serious mental health disorders involving substance use and/or chronic health conditions.

“I am responsible for assessing the mental health needs of referred individuals living in Sonoma County, in the office and at housing sites, as well as the clinical supervision of associate social workers and associate marriage family therapists who are working toward licensure. In this role I also assist in the development of bio-psycho-social assessments and diagnoses, treatment plans and psychiatric interventions,” he said.

Newman coaches individuals on meeting Medi-Cal requirements in documentation and provides clinical support around ethical and clinical issues that arise.

“I also provide mental health services to people on the program and participate in program development as well as the initiation and implementation of programmatic changes and adjustments as determined by client and staff needs and priorities of funding,” he said.

He said the client-serving process facilitates critical incident reviews and debriefing. In addition, he assists in the development of clinical policy and procedures along with providing training on different modalities and other clinically relevant information.”

According to Newman, the greatest thing about being under 40 can be a challenge and a blessing because a lot of people think a young person with new ideas may help revitalize how we do things, while some cling to the idea that if you are young you could not possibly have good ideas.

One of his greatest accomplishments was teaching a nonverbal child how to use tap-to-talk, an iPad program where you pick a picture and it speaks for you. After three years the student went from four pictures to dozens of pages of words and sentences.

Jason’s greatest challenge has been learning to advocate for himself.

“My top goal in 2024 includes working in the housing nonprofit world. My job with Adobe is perfect for me and my desire to provide social justice. I enjoy working with people who really are the most in need. I also like supervising others and watching them grow,” he said.