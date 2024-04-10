2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As president and CEO of PEP Housing, Jennifer Litwak is the chief administrative officer managing property her organization owns and operates along with its affiliated partnerships. PEP Housing is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to providing limited-income seniors access to affordable, quality housing with supportive services and advocacy.

“I am a strong leader, fundraiser and social entrepreneur working with the chairperson of our board of directors and other interested parties to support our mission, vision, goals and programs,” she said. “In this role, I face specific opportunities and challenges, primarily inspiring others to achieve the agency’s mission and managing the agency to align operating goals in line with it, while raising funds from all sources to enhance financial strength.”

Litwak successfully manages more than $1.3 billion in multifamily acquisitions and oversees the development, preservation and renovation of more than 8,882 units of affordable housing nationwide.

She is an active member of the American Bar Association’s Section of Real Property, Trust and Estate Law and serves as the chair of the residential, multifamily and special use group. Litwak also serves as the ABA’s Section Advisor to the Uniform Law Commission’s Unlawful Restrictions in Land Records Act Commission.

In addition, she serves as vice chair of Urban Land Institute’s Affordable and Workforce Housing Council and has taken roles with the Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW) Visionaries Program. She has served as an appointed member of national committees, including Network Industry Research, Member Education and the Scholarship Section.

Her educational credentials include a Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. She is a graduate of the Development Finance Certified Professional program of the Council of Development Finance Agencies and completed an executive certificate in nonprofit leadership from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Litwak believes the best thing about being under 40 is being able to leverage technology to optimize operations, create efficiencies and maximize revenues. The worst thing is how many years you are away from retirement.

Her greatest professional challenge and accomplishment is being named president and CEO of PEP Housing. In 2024, her goal is to bring transformational change to the organization.

Best advice: “Worry about the things that will matter a year from now.”