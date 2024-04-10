2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Jill Jorgensen’s journey with Molly’s Angels in Napa began in 2017 when she joined as volunteer, initially focusing on marketing initiatives. She transitioned to the board before assuming the role of director of marketing and administration in 2018, program director in 2023 and as deputy director this year.

Molly’s Angels, founded by Molly Banz, has been a “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” nonprofit since 1999 providing free services for Napa County seniors, including transportation for individuals to all types of medical appointments, weekly check-in care calls, and emergency grocery/medication delivery.

Before coming to Molly’s Angels, Jorgensen honed her expertise as a media account manager. She worked for a global advertising agency where she managed media buying and planning for million-dollar brand and demand campaigns for a global technology company, the agency’s largest B2B tech client.

As a former Miss Mendocino County and Miss Napa County, Jorgensen used her platform to promote music therapy for the elderly, engaging with local communities through volunteering, speaking engagements and community events.

For more than a decade, she and her family participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s supporting the Alzheimer’s Association. She has represented her local community at advocacy forums at the state capital and in Washington, D.C.

Her dedication to community service is also seen in her role as chair of her local library’s advisory board and her representation of older adults on the Napa County Mental Health Stakeholder Advisory Committee.

Jorgensen says the best positive impression associated with being under 40 is a person who is constantly learning and growing.

“When early in your career there is so much opportunity to acquire new skills, make new connections and try new things outside of what you thought you would do straight out of college,” she said.

These skills and connections led to opportunities and helped her navigate pursuits in her personal and professional life.

“When starting my first “real job” as media associate after college at a large Bay Area agency I had to cover a client presentation in a few months. It went so well the next day I was surprised to be promoted to a management role — one of the quickest advancements in the agency. As a newbie, it gave me confidence in the workplace,“ she said. ”Being young should not translate as inexperienced.”