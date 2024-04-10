2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

At the 6th Street Playhouse, Jonathen Blue facilitates the 6th Street Studio, which is part of the performing arts education program providing a skills building and a performance-based curriculum for students ages 3 and older to develop, strengthen and uncover skills in live theater while also building community with others who enjoy the performing arts.

Blue’s parents were musicians for very different audiences. His father was in the hip-hop music industry and his mother was a church singer and choir director. Moving to Texas in 2003, he became immersed in the world of marching bands and choral music.

As a high school senior, he was afforded an opportunity to conduct a full wind band at the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, and later got to travel the world singing in cathedrals.

Blue says the best thing about being under 40 is that the popular music material most kids want to learn is from his generation’s lexicon period — the 90s to the mid 2010s. The worst thing is that sometimes families come to him asking who is in charge, because they think he’s one of the students.

He came to the North Bay in 2019 on hiatus from performing to focus on teaching third and fourth graders.

Blue’s greatest accomplishment is writing two shows for the program at 6th Street. Wonder is a musical adaptation of “Alice in Wonderland” premiering with the Youth and Tiny Players programs. The other, for a Theater for Young Audiences program, is currently in negotiations with collaborators.

As a classroom teacher for many years, Blue’s greatest challenge was teaching students through the pandemic, since his curriculum is experimental and was difficult to translate remotely.

His goal for 2024 includes educating adults, not just through singing and dance classes, but also how to balance finances as a self-employed artist. Another goal is developing more cross-curricular material incorporating core subjects into performing arts.

He currently has partnerships and contracts with the Rincon Valley USD, Oak Grove USD, Santa Rosa French American Charter School, Chop’s Teen Club, Relationships Decoded for Adolescents and several businesses.

“My grandmother passed her love of music to my mother, and she passed it to me and my sister. We all continue to communicate our love for each other through our songs.”