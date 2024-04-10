2024 Forty Under 40

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

“Growing up in the rural Cazadero redwoods, in addition to my deep appreciation for technology, I cultivated a distinctive outlook on life,” said Julian Wilson Holmes, owner and chief technology officer of West County Net, a website design, development and search engine optimization agency founded in 1994.

He loves being part of a local company that helps the county he has been part of since childhood.

“My artist parents let me see through my interest in computers from a young age and showed me that life can be both creative and fun, mathematical and organized. I’ve worked toward living my life where I don’t forget the world around me when considering the way technology shapes our lives daily. By combining creativity with technical solutions, I find balance in the way I can support clients,” Wilson Holmes said.

Working in his company’s newly renovated office with his two business partners and the “best team any company could hope for,” he looks forward to many years of growing Sonoma County into a region where businesses succeed through technology.

“The greatest part of being under 40 is knowing how much more opportunity I have to put energy into new ideas and projects. I want to explore and feel lucky I have so much time to do this. The worst thing is the unknown future we will live in, which is why I will work to shape that future.”

He believes his greatest accomplishment is building fundamental technologies and strategies that not only run his core business, but also continue to be the cornerstone for training employees.

“My professional challenge has always been balancing work and life, something that I have become better at achieving, but continue to work on.”

His goal in 2024 is to grow his firm’s revenue through new client acquisition, launch the new website and introduce a new product by year end that will support the next phase of the business.

He has always worked to assist nonprofits in having their best web presence built and maintained, such as building the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County’s website and growing their online presence during the pandemic when they could not have visitors.

Best advice: “Don’t let passion deafen your ability to listen to others.”