Kaiser and mental health workers reach tentative agreement

Kaiser Permanente and striking mental health workers have reached a tentative agreement that could end the more than two-monthslong walkout.

In a joint statement from Kaiser and the National Union of Healthcare Workers, which represents roughly 100 psychologists, therapists, social workers and counselors in Sonoma County, the two sides reached an agreement for a new five-year contact in the early hours of Tuesday.

The union represents some 2,000 mental health workers at numerous Kaiser facilities in Northern California.

The walkout, which started Aug. 16, protested what workers said were perpetual staffing shortages that cause major delays in treatment for patients and increase burnout among therapists, psychologists, social workers and drug counselors.

Throughout the strike, workers insisted that Kaiser must hire more workers to relieve the backlog that is causing delays in treatment for patients. Workers have also insisted that the sticking point in negotiations is not money, but rather overwhelming workloads that threaten patient care.

Union members will begin a two-day vote on the contract Tuesday evening, after which more details about the contract will be released.

In their joint statement, Kaiser and the National Union of Healthcare Workers said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg acted as mediator to help bring the negotiations to a close.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.