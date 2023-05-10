Kaiser medical center in Santa Rosa makes Newsweek’s list of best maternity hospitals in the US

Kaiser Permanente’s Santa Rosa hospital has made Newsweek’s list of the “Best Maternity Hospitals in 2023” — the only Sonoma County hospital to earn the annual recognition.

It’s the fourth year Kaiser’s Santa Rosa medical center has been the list, which is compiled by Newsweek and global market research and consumer data firm Statista.

Hospitals were evaluated on key performance indicators, including the hospital's rate of cesarean births and patient satisfaction data.

Of the 57 maternity wards in California that made the list, 23 of them are Kaiser facilities and 11 are located in Northern California, including facilities in Antioch, Fresno, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, San Leandro, Santa Clara, South Sacramento and Walnut Creek.

“It’s rewarding to see our hospitals being recognized once again for providing exceptional maternity care that puts the health and safety of these new families at the center of everything we do,” Carrie Owen Plietz, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region, said in a statement.

In 2022, Kaiser’s Santa Rosa maternity ward delivered 2,004 babies, said Karl Sonkin, a Kaiser spokesperson. That made up about 45% of the total births in Sonoma County that year. Births at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital numbered more than 1,500 last year, according to state vital statistics records.

Memorial Hospital did not make the list. Though, Newsweek did recognize three of Providence’s California birthing centers located in Southern California.

Newsweek’s list of 384 leading U.S. hospitals for maternity care divided into two performance categories: those receiving five and four “ribbons.“ Kaiser’s Santa Rosa maternity ward was among the 159 facilities across the country that received 5 ribbons.

Dr. Richard S. Isaacs, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group, said the recognition is a testament to combined work of Kaiser physicians, nurse-midwives, nurses and other medical staff.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.