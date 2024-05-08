2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

From her early days as a Robert Half recruiter to her role now as district president, Karen Warren’s career has been marked by a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting professionals with great opportunities.

“I oversee Bay Area operations and lead a diverse team across finance, accounting, administrative and customer support practice groups. It’s a role that demands strategic vision, operational finesse and a deep understanding of both client and candidate needs,” Warren said. “This allows me to contribute directly to the success of local businesses.”

Her ability to attract, hire, develop and retain a strong leadership team is a major accomplishment.

“Seeing individuals advance to leadership positions is incredibly rewarding and speaks volumes about the supportive and positive culture we foster within our organization. My success is intricately tied to the success of my team,” Warren said.

She is immensely proud of her dedication to amplify women's voices and support their professional growth both within the workplace and in the wider community.

“As a member of the Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN) at Robert Half, I am proud to help foster an inclusive environment where women's perspectives are valued and celebrated. Through initiatives such as the ‘How Women Lead’ series, I facilitate discussions on important issues facing women leaders in the workforce, empowering them to navigate challenges and seize opportunities,” she explained.

When she accepted a role that required frequent travel, it left her with little time to spend with family.

“Overcoming self-doubt and concerns about being perceived as less committed, I advocated for myself to seek a better work-life balance. I collaborated with my leadership to chart a new course that aligned with my values. Today, I proudly champion flexible solutions that empower individuals to excel in both their personal and professional lives,” Warren said.

“Join networking groups to expand connections and opportunities,” she said. “Every experience, success and setback is an opportunity for growth. Stay committed to your goals, and never stop striving for excellence in your personal and professional development.”

Her advice for young professionals is to seek a mentor and not to be afraid to take on challenges and step out of comfort zones.