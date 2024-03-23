Kozy Kar reopening in Santa Rosa delayed until next weekend

The reopening of Kozy Kar in Santa Rosa, set for Friday, is delayed until next weekend.

The ‘70s- and early ‘80s-themed bar has been closed since 2020.

A sign, shared on Reddit, read “Looks like next weekend. Road to my house going into creek. Must save my road. Sorry for the delay but with no road I have nowhere to live.”

Located next to Crooks Coffee on Mendocino Avenue, the bar was known for its shag rugs, bad lighting, waterbeds and pinball machines, along with some adults-only features and decorations.

A sign Friday on the front door announced Kozy Kar’s reopening.

“Much like Jesus rising from the dead, the Kozy Kar has risen from the ashes,” a simple handwritten sign on the bar’s front door said. “Same annoying bartenders, same crappy music, same awful videos, same stupid decorations and the same bad attitude.”

The Santa Rosa location opened in 2014 as an offshoot of the Kozy Kar Bar in San Francisco.

Sam Young, owner of both locations, could not immediately be reached for comment.

