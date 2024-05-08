Mendocino County woodworkers show creations in 3 exhibits

The Highlight Gallery: The Krenov Spring Exhibit has the works of two dozen recent Krenov graduates on display. Exhibit runs from May 18-27.

Grace Hudson Museum: The current exhibit, “Deep Roots, Spreading Branches,” explores the over 40-year history of the Krenov School of Fine Furniture in Fort Bragg. Exhibit runs through Aug. 18.

Visitors are welcome to visit the Krenov School of Fine Furniture’s state-of-the-art shop in Fort Bragg to watch teachers and students at work.

In the mid-1800s, Mendocino County towns and villages were busy logging the surrounding redwood and fir forests, a rough-and-tumble process of hand-cutting massive old-growth trees and hauling them down to lumber schooners along the coastline, from where they were sailed south to build the fast-growing city of San Francisco.

Today the area is still focused on the wood, but in a more artful way. The region is famous now for a highly acclaimed community of cabinet- and furniture makers. They are graduates of the Krenov School of Fine Furniture in Fort Bragg, a Mendocino College program that attracts students from around the country and the world, from Europe to China, Australia and India. The furniture program has five instructors. For the 2023-24 school year, students with California residency paid approximately $845 per semester and non-residents paid approximately $5,885 per semester.

Opened in 1981, the school continues to be based on the teachings and philosophy of author and master woodworker James Krenov, for whom the still-standing workshop was custom built on the east side of Fort Bragg, tucked away nearby a tributary of Pudding Creek.

"The school wouldn't be what it is if it wasn't for the students that show up year after year, eager to gain a profound understanding of working with wood and how to make beautiful, long-lasting pieces that respect the material and work with its qualities rather than trying to impose their will,” said Laura Mays, form associate professor at Mendocino College and director of Krenov School of Fine Furniture.

School applicants who survive the waiting list and accepted into the program, commit to a one or two year, six day a week program, which combines Krenov’s unique point of view on art and discipline with learning skills like hand-planing, scraping, learning about the wood and making one’s own tools.

“Furniture should feel good to use, and to live with, give pleasure to both hand and eye. Beauty, when it emerges, is a quiet accompaniment to these fundamentals of fine cabinetmaking,” notes Krenov’s “The Impractical Cabinetmaker,” which published in 1999.

Scott Baxendale, an English software engineer, discovered the Krenov School of Fine Furniture through one of the founder’s books on the woodworking industries, written in the 1970s. “A Cabinetmaker’s Notebook” and other works by Krenov continue to be published today.

“I looked for schools in England, Sweden and elsewhere, but Krenov’s writings and the approach of the school resonated with me,” the school’s 2024 graduate said. “I aim to build a solid technical foundation here for a secondary career, and get a better feel for design, and, on a personal level, turn toward a lifestyle more aligned with my values.”

His most recent work is a standing glass display cabinet that’s handcrafted from Swiss pearwood. He also made a wall mirror of American cherry, hard maple and curly Western maple.

Krenov grads at Mendocino County exhibits

Baxendale is among a few dozen artisans whose works are currently on view at three exhibitions, comprising rare opportunities to see, learn about and purchase handcrafted furniture and art created by Krenov School of Fine Furniture graduates and teachers. The three exhibits are: Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah, the Highlight Gallery in Mendocino and TC Space in Fort Bragg.

Grace Hudson Museum’s “Deep Roots, Spreading Branches” exhibit is now open and runs through Aug. 18. The exhibit is a retrospective showing of fine furniture created by more than 40 current and former instructors and graduates of the school, and including works by Krenov.

“I hope that visitors will watch the video about the 40-year history of the school, the heritage of James Krenov, and the graduate craftspeople and teachers themselves explaining how the Krenov School has influenced their lives and their skills as woodworkers,” said Alyssa Boge, curator of education and exhibits at the Grace Hudson Museum. “Also, on July 13, we offer online talks, ‘Through the Years: Insights from Krenov Instructors,’ and on Aug. 4, ‘The Student Experience,’ presented by Krenov grads.”

In a spacious, light-filled loft on Kasten Street in downtown Mendocino, the Highlight Gallery is the only gallery exhibiting the works of the graduates year-round. Since the 1980s, the gallery has also presented a midwinter and spring display of the works of two dozen or more Krenov furniture makers, including at this year’s spring event, May 18-27.

In downtown Fort Bragg, a gallery specializing in local artists, TC Space welcomes visitors to “Descending Blue,” an exhibition of recent Krenov School of Fine Furniture graduates’ finest furniture. The exhibit runs through May 26.