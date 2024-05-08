Mendocino County woodworkers show creations in 3 exhibits

If you go

Visitors are welcome to visit the Krenov School of Fine Furniture’s state-of-the-art shop in Fort Bragg to watch teachers and students at work.

Location: 440 Alger Street, Fort Bragg

Time: 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

More information: 707-964-7056, thekrenovschool.org

Grace Hudson Museum: The current exhibit, “Deep Roots, Spreading Branches,” explores the over 40-year history of the Krenov School of Fine Furniture in Fort Bragg. Exhibit runs through Aug. 18.

Location: 431 S. Main Street, Ukiah

Hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday; noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

More information: 707-467-2836, gracehudsonmuseum.org

The Highlight Gallery: The Krenov Spring Exhibit has the works of two dozen recent Krenov graduates on display. Exhibit runs from May 18-27.

Location: 10480 Kasten Street, Mendocino

Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

More information: 707-937-3132, thehighlightgallery.com

TC Space: The exhibit runs through May 31.

Location: 324 North Franklin Street, Fort Bragg

More information: artsmendocino.org/venue/tc-space

In the mid-1800s, Mendocino County towns and villages were busy logging the surrounding redwood and fir forests, a rough-and-tumble process of hand-cutting massive old-growth trees and hauling them down to lumber schooners along the coastline, from where they were sailed south to build the fast-growing city of San Francisco.

Today the area is still focused on the wood, but in a more artful way. The region is famous now for a highly acclaimed community of cabinet- and furniture makers. They are graduates of the Krenov School of Fine Furniture in Fort Bragg, a Mendocino College program that attracts students from around the country and the world, from Europe to China, Australia and India. The furniture program has five instructors. For the 2023-24 school year, students with California residency paid approximately $845 per semester and non-residents paid approximately $5,885 per semester.

Opened in 1981, the school continues to be based on the teachings and philosophy of author and master woodworker James Krenov, for whom the still-standing workshop was custom built on the east side of Fort Bragg, tucked away nearby a tributary of Pudding Creek.

"The school wouldn't be what it is if it wasn't for the students that show up year after year, eager to gain a profound understanding of working with wood and how to make beautiful, long-lasting pieces that respect the material and work with its qualities rather than trying to impose their will,” said Laura Mays, form associate professor at Mendocino College and director of Krenov School of Fine Furniture.

School applicants who survive the waiting list and accepted into the program, commit to a one or two year, six day a week program, which combines Krenov’s unique point of view on art and discipline with learning skills like hand-planing, scraping, learning about the wood and making one’s own tools.

“Furniture should feel good to use, and to live with, give pleasure to both hand and eye. Beauty, when it emerges, is a quiet accompaniment to these fundamentals of fine cabinetmaking,” notes Krenov’s “The Impractical Cabinetmaker,” which published in 1999.

Scott Baxendale, an English software engineer, discovered the Krenov School of Fine Furniture through one of the founder’s books on the woodworking industries, written in the 1970s. “A Cabinetmaker’s Notebook” and other works by Krenov continue to be published today.

“I looked for schools in England, Sweden and elsewhere, but Krenov’s writings and the approach of the school resonated with me,” the school’s 2024 graduate said. “I aim to build a solid technical foundation here for a secondary career, and get a better feel for design, and, on a personal level, turn toward a lifestyle more aligned with my values.”

His most recent work is a standing glass display cabinet that’s handcrafted from Swiss pearwood. He also made a wall mirror of American cherry, hard maple and curly Western maple.

Krenov grads at Mendocino County exhibits

Baxendale is among a few dozen artisans whose works are currently on view at three exhibitions, comprising rare opportunities to see, learn about and purchase handcrafted furniture and art created by Krenov School of Fine Furniture graduates and teachers. The three exhibits are: Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah, the Highlight Gallery in Mendocino and TC Space in Fort Bragg.

Grace Hudson Museum’s “Deep Roots, Spreading Branches” exhibit is now open and runs through Aug. 18. The exhibit is a retrospective showing of fine furniture created by more than 40 current and former instructors and graduates of the school, and including works by Krenov.

“I hope that visitors will watch the video about the 40-year history of the school, the heritage of James Krenov, and the graduate craftspeople and teachers themselves explaining how the Krenov School has influenced their lives and their skills as woodworkers,” said Alyssa Boge, curator of education and exhibits at the Grace Hudson Museum. “Also, on July 13, we offer online talks, ‘Through the Years: Insights from Krenov Instructors,’ and on Aug. 4, ‘The Student Experience,’ presented by Krenov grads.”

In a spacious, light-filled loft on Kasten Street in downtown Mendocino, the Highlight Gallery is the only gallery exhibiting the works of the graduates year-round. Since the 1980s, the gallery has also presented a midwinter and spring display of the works of two dozen or more Krenov furniture makers, including at this year’s spring event, May 18-27.

In downtown Fort Bragg, a gallery specializing in local artists, TC Space welcomes visitors to “Descending Blue,” an exhibition of recent Krenov School of Fine Furniture graduates’ finest furniture. The exhibit runs through May 26.

“The beautiful Krenov pieces always make for a spectacular show,” said gallery owner Meredith Frederick. “My clients who are collectors just wait for this.”

Some pieces are for sale at Grace Hudson Museum and TC Space.

Wood is the word at local hostelries

The skills of Krenov School of Fine Furniture grads and other local craftspeople are on view at local inns, too, where redwood and other tree species from nearby forests have been used to create rich, warmly-hued interiors. Just north of Fort Bragg, a veritable palace of rescued, first-growth redwood enriches the Inn at Newport Ranch, which the grads helped to build and continue to work on.

The site of a loggers’ village in the mid-1800s, the inn was constructed primarily of first-growth redwood lumber from the surrounding 2,200 acres of private ranchland, including 50-inch-wide planks milled from logs left from the property’s old mill days.

Supporting the site’s Redwood House, where guests check-in are several redwood tree trunks with bark still attached, stretching from the foundation of the main floor to the roof with glass windows showcasing ocean views. Continuing the school’s contributions to the inn property is Greg Smith, a 30 year teacher at the Krenov School of Fine Furniture and a local cabinetmaker, who custom made the inn’s reception desk, display cabinets and outdoor benches.

Along on the clifftops of the oceanside property are remnants of the long-vanished hamlet of Newport, from evidence of a lumber mill and the chute where logs slid down to the sailing ships, and on a lucky day, arrowheads and early military ephemera.

Near Mendocino, the paneling in the Stanford Inn’s 41 rooms, and the main lounge and some of the furnishings are of redwood and Ponderosa pine. The wood was sourced in the 1970s from the surrounding 10 acres of forested hillsides.

Guests can rent boats, kayaks, paddleboards, a catamaran, and several outrigger canoes custom made of century-old, repurposed redwood by Bob Cummings of Secret Harbor Boatworks. Entitled “Canine Cruisers,” some of the outriggers accommodate a pooch or two who ride on the padded decks.

Nearby Big River, the Brewery Gulch Inn was constructed almost entirely of eco-salvaged “sinker” redwood.

During the heyday of the lumberjacks, redwood logs collected in the river, often to a depth of 40 feet, until they were lifted onto horse-drawn wagons or floated to the sea, destined for the waiting sailing ships. Stray logs trapped at the bottom of the river in the silt remained there until well into the 20th century when the original owner of the inn, Arky Ciancutti, retrieved them. She dried and milled them to build the inn. Wall paneling, ceilings, floors and closet shelves were crafted of the rescued, first-growth redwood logs, some of them seven feet across.

The surrounding wildflower meadow and forests are inhabited by bears, bobcats, foxes and herons that stalk the marshy ponds. Guests are supplied with binoculars for the views of Smugglers Cove from the Great Room, where alpaca blankets warm up guests settling into leather armchairs by the soaring, see-through fireplace.

As long as the towering redwood forests on Mendocino’s North Coast continue to exist in their misty magnificence, the reddish, brownish, golden wood itself will live in the imaginations of artists and builders and craftspeople.

“If one pays enough attention to the richness of wood, to the tools, to the marvel of one’s own hands and eye, all these things come together so that a person’s work becomes that person, that person’s message. The understanding eye sees the maker’s fingerprint. They are evident in every detail … leave fingerprints,” said Krenov.

