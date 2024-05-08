2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Working in the financial services industry most of her career, Kristen Mahlmann takes on roles with increasing responsibility and leadership.

“Banking was not my original plan, I initially thought I wanted to be a history teacher. I quickly found a home in the credit union movement,” she said. “I genuinely believe in our mission of people helping people. To support my personal and professional growth, I have continuously prioritized education and development.”

Mahlmann earned her MBA from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and graduated with high honors from Western CUNA Management School. She joined Redwood Credit Union in 2019 as senior vice president of accounting and finance, and last year was promoted to senior vice president of people and strategy.

“My responsibilities include leading the planning and execution of RCU’s corporate strategies, and overseeing employee relations and several engagement functions: Human resources, talent acquisition, culture, training and development.”

Some of her most significant challenges arose during the pandemic.

“We transitioned to working from home and began navigating the uncertainties of COVID-19 to ensure we stayed prepared to meet members’ needs. We focused on establishing foundational relationships with the team to ensure they felt personally supported and remained connected in the new, hybrid environment,” she said.

“We developed executive-level reporting to monitor activity and ensure that operations adjusted to the changing environment. We developed advanced financial modeling focused on supporting our members’ financial well-being through loan payment deferrals, emergency 0% interest loans and fee reversals when many of our members were temporarily out of work.”

She said these changes enabled RCU to succeed through ongoing pressures, including the fastest rate hike cycle in U.S. history and local banking collapses.

“My advice to young professionals is never stop learning and prioritize continuous self-improvement,” she said. “Be adaptable and comfortable with change, focus on building meaningful relationships, and don’t forget to have fun in the process!”

When it comes to leadership style, Mahlmann says there is no one-size-fits-all approach.

“Be flexible and focus on communication, the cornerstone of true leadership. It facilitates understanding, clarity, transparency, trust, motivation, and a culture of collaboration — especially with today’s distributed workforce.”