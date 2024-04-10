2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As a senior manager of assurance at BPM LLP — with 13 years of experience in public accounting including experience at KPMG in San Francisco — Malmanis provides accounting and attest services to clients, including financial statement audits, reviews and compilations.

She meets frequently with her clients throughout the year to offer ongoing guidance and to ensure their specific needs are met, while also being responsible for developing future accounting professionals by actively recruiting, mentoring, and training current and upcoming hires.

“The greatest thing about being under 40 in a business sense is being able to look back to my last decade and clearly see my accomplishments and knowledge growth. I can also be proud to see how far I’ve come. On the other hand, the worst thing is continually feeling the need to prove myself to older generations in the business world,” Malmanis said.

One of her professional accomplishments is helping to build up BPM’s wine industry practice, which was young when she first started with the firm. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Sonoma State University, and she is also a licensed CPA.

“I actively helped to recruit and develop talent to see this team grow into a core BPM practice,” she said.

Balancing how she progresses in her career and continually driving herself to deepen her knowledge base — while giving herself time to live life to the fullest outside of the workplace — is Malmanis’s greatest professional challenge.

She is active in the community, loves to travel, ride horses and volunteers almost weekly at Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center, a nonprofit that offers equine-assisted programs for people of all ages, means and challenges.

“My top goal for 2024 is continuing to find ways to advance-in, and support, my organization through staff mentorship and by providing excellent client service,” she said.

The best advice she received from a mentor: “Normal is what you make it, meaning don’t be satisfied with the status quo, look for ways improve and make positive changes,” Malmanis said.

“The leader I admire most was the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I say this because she was always known for breaking down barriers and constantly fighting for women’s rights,” she said.