La Niña on the horizon? California’s wild weather year could get even weirder

LOS ANGELES — Storm-soaked California is still in the clutches of a wet El Niño winter, but in an unexpected plot twist, La Niña could be hot on its heels.

The El Niño-La Niña Southern Oscillation, or ENSO, is a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that can influence weather worldwide and across the Golden State, although its outcomes are never guaranteed.

Typically, El Niño is associated with warm, wet winters in Southern California, while La Niña is associated with cooler and drier conditions.

So far this year, El Niño has delivered on that promise. The pattern intensified in recent months, becoming what is now believed to be the fifth-strongest El Niño on record, according to an advisory the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued Feb. 8.

Since December, California has been pummeled by intense atmospheric rivers, including three storms that dropped record-breaking rainfall in Oxnard, San Diego and Los Angeles. The latest storm killed at least nine people and triggered landslides, debris flows and two tornadoes.

But California’s wild weather ride may not be over yet, as there is now a 55% chance La Niña could develop sometime between June and August, the advisory says. There is a 77% chance it could develop between September and November.

“We look at a lot of very state-of-the-art climate models, and there’s a lot of consensus among these models that we will potentially transition into a La Niña,” said Michelle L’Heureux, a climate scientist with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Taken all together, that’s why we issued the watch.”

La Niña tends to favor the opposite pattern of El Niño, L’Heureux said. During La Niña, the central and eastern Pacific Ocean cools, and the jet stream — the river of air that moves storms eastward across the globe — shifts toward the north. The effect essentially creates a big ridge in the north Pacific Ocean, which “can help dry things out across the southern tier of the United States, and that is inclusive of California,” she said.

L’Heureux cautioned that it is still very early in the year to make any predictions about how next winter could play out in California. ENSO is more like a “great nudger” that encourages weather systems to reoccur along a certain preferred pathway, as opposed to a guaranteed outcome.

“It’s still not a slam dunk,” she said of La Niña. “There’s still a 1 in 4 chance that this won’t happen, and seeing that progress will be important for saying something about the impacts. Because once it emerges, we can then be slightly more confident in certain impacts.”

A rare three-year run of La Niña from 2020 to 2023 was a notable factor in California’s most recent drought, which saw unprecedented water restrictions, shriveling groundwater supplies and record-low levels on the Colorado River.

Should the latest forecast manifest, the West Coast could once again experience a rapid swing from precipitation to dryness — a pattern sometimes referred to as “weather whiplash” that is becoming increasingly common in a warming world.

Indeed, El Niño and La Niña are not acting alone. Climate change is also exerting more influence on conditions in California and the United States, and there is a “constant interplay” between ENSO and global warming, L’Heureux said.

“There’s always going to be the nudging provided by El Niño and La Niña, but there’s also going to be the nudging provided by climate change,” she said.

That could translate to more intense rainfall during El Niño years, she said — not unlike the conditions recently experienced in Los Angeles. On the La Niña side, that could mean more evaporation, more heat and more extreme drought because of warmer conditions.

What’s more, there are other climate patterns that can influence California’s weather that are not foreseeable this early in the year, such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, a fast-moving phenomenon in the central tropical Pacific that develops on a sub-seasonal time scale. Random weather events, too, are not predictable so far out.

What all of this means for California’s water supply remains to be seen.

As of this week, recent storms have filled the state’s largest reservoirs to 118% of their historical average. Statewide precipitation is 102% of average for the date, with more than 13 inches falling since the start of the water year on Oct. 1, according to state data.

But most of the moisture has fallen in Southern California, and primarily as rain, which has left some officials from the California Department of Water Resources concerned about a “snow drought.” The slow, steady melting of Sierra Nevada snowpack each spring and summer has long been a key component of the state’s water supply.