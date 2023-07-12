Lake County among 10 poorest California counties, Marin County one of the wealthiest, says new income ranking
Ten California counties were recently named among the poorest in the state, according to financial website SmartAsset.
They calculated a Wealth Index for all counties based on their data sources including IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the U.S. Census’ 2021 American Community Survey.
California is ranked in the top five states with the highest median incomes, according to latest data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.
California’s statewide median household income is $84,097, according to the data, but 12.3% of residents reported living in poverty.
The poorest counties in California
Here’s a list of the 10 poorest counties in California, according to SmartAsset, based on median household income from 2017-2021. The Bee cross referenced the data below with U.S. Census.
#1: Trinity County
Median income: $42,206
Residents in poverty: 19.1%
#2: Imperial County
Median income: $49,078
Residents in poverty: 17.3%
#3: Siskiyou County
Median income: $49,857
Residents in poverty: 16.8%
#4: Modoc County
Median income: $51,090
Residents in poverty: 19.9% #5:
#5. Tehama County
Median income: $52,901
Residents in poverty: 15.6%
#6: Del Norte County
Median income: $53,280
Residents in poverty: 21.4%
#7: Mariposa County
Median income: $53,304
Residents in poverty: 14.1%
#8: Humboldt County
Median income: $53,350
Residents in poverty: 19.4%
#9: Lake County
Median income: $53,399
Residents in poverty: 16.5%
#10: Sierra County
Median income: $56,152
Residents in poverty: 12.3%
The richest counties in California
Here’s a list of the top five richest counties in California, according to SmartAsset:
1. Santa Clara County
2. San Mateo County
3. Marin County
4. San Francisco County
5. Alameda County
Learn how all of California’s counties ranked at SmartAsset’s website.