Lake County among 10 poorest California counties, Marin County one of the wealthiest, says new income ranking

Ten California counties were recently named among the poorest in the state, according to financial website SmartAsset.

They calculated a Wealth Index for all counties based on their data sources including IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the U.S. Census’ 2021 American Community Survey.

California is ranked in the top five states with the highest median incomes, according to latest data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

California’s statewide median household income is $84,097, according to the data, but 12.3% of residents reported living in poverty.

The poorest counties in California

Here’s a list of the 10 poorest counties in California, according to SmartAsset, based on median household income from 2017-2021. The Bee cross referenced the data below with U.S. Census.

#1: Trinity County

Median income: $42,206

Residents in poverty: 19.1%

#2: Imperial County

Median income: $49,078

Residents in poverty: 17.3%

#3: Siskiyou County

Median income: $49,857

Residents in poverty: 16.8%

#4: Modoc County

Median income: $51,090

Residents in poverty: 19.9% #5:

#5. Tehama County

Median income: $52,901

Residents in poverty: 15.6%

#6: Del Norte County

Median income: $53,280

Residents in poverty: 21.4%

#7: Mariposa County

Median income: $53,304

Residents in poverty: 14.1%

#8: Humboldt County

Median income: $53,350

Residents in poverty: 19.4%

#9: Lake County

Median income: $53,399

Residents in poverty: 16.5%

#10: Sierra County

Median income: $56,152

Residents in poverty: 12.3%

The richest counties in California

Here’s a list of the top five richest counties in California, according to SmartAsset:

1. Santa Clara County

2. San Mateo County

3. Marin County

4. San Francisco County

5. Alameda County

Learn how all of California’s counties ranked at SmartAsset’s website.