Land Trust of Napa County agrees to buy controversial Walt Ranch property from Hall Wines

The Land Trust of Napa County and Hall Wines issued a stunning joint statement Wednesday, announcing the land trust’s intent to purchase the entire 2,300-acre Walt Ranch property, a tract of land in the hills of eastern Napa County that has been the source of sustained debate and some outrage for nearly a decade.

“We have been in conversations with the Land Trust since we acquired the property in 2005 as conservation easements were always a critical part of our vineyard development plans,” Hall Wines president Mike Reynolds said in a news release. “Our recent discussions with the Land Trust about establishing a 1,000+ acre conservation easement led to this acquisition and donation.”

The sale is far from a done deal.

Craig and Kathryn Hall, who own Hall Wines, have agreed to donate “a significant portion of the value of the property,” according to Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust of Napa County. But he acknowledged the organization will have to raise money to complete the transaction.

“We plan to reach out to both public and private donors to make sure that we can close this purchase, hopefully within the next six months,” Parker said in the release.

The Halls’ attempts to plant vineyards at Walt Ranch have become the epicenter of the wider battle between open space and grape growing in Napa County. The controversy more recently has embroiled Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, whose district includes the property, in questions over his involvement in an adjacent parcel.

Pedroza is currently the subject of a grassroots recall campaign, largely over his hesitancy in recusing himself from votes on Walt Ranch. Pedroza is being investigated by the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

Walt Ranch is located off Hwy. 121, about halfway between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. The Halls bought the property in 2005, and began seeking permits to plant grapes there in 2008. They quickly ran into opposition from neighbors and environmental advocates, but had slowly moved the project along.

The final version, approved by the Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2016, calls for 209 acres of vineyards and a total disturbed area of 316 acres.

Critics of the project have decried the loss of carbon-sequestering woodlands and potential damage to local watersheds. Among the opponents is the Center for Biological Diversity, which challenged county approval in a lawsuit.

Transferring the proposed vineyard land to open space could ease those tensions.

“If the Land Trust can close this transaction,” Parker said in the release, “that development will not take place. The property would become one of the Land Trust’s preserves and we would work with the Napa Open Space District to manage the property.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

