Lane 33 Café, Napa bowling alley restaurant with Michelin cred, permanently closes

Known for its stellar Mexican dishes, a restaurant that was connected to Napa Bowling Center and recognized by Michelin has permanently closed.

Lane 33 Café closed its doors on Oct. 15 after two-and-a-half years at 494 Soscol Ave. in Napa. Chef-owner Alex Soto shared the news on his personal Instagram account, where he said that he "will not be cooking any longer or relocating as of right now."

Soto told the San Francisco Chronicle that declining sales, coupled with expensive renovations, came to a head in recent months. According to the Chronicle, Napa Fire Department found that Lane 33's kitchen range hood wasn't up to code; later, the owner of the building also closed the gas pipeline to "avoid any potential fines." (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another.)

"It was impossible to continue with the whole menu and specials," Soto said to the Chronicle, adding that he had been using a griddle and electrical fryer to complete orders.

Despite his Instagram message saying that he would no longer cook, Soto told the Chronicle that he would consider opening a restaurant again down the line.

Last year, Lane 33 was listed in the Michelin Guide's Point of View for its array of Mexican dishes, which were served only Wednesday through Sunday. While the restaurant menu offered hot dogs, burgers, and other classic diner fare, the Michelin Guide touted the tacos most. Soto's tacos were prepared with handmade corn tortillas and topped with options like pastor or cochinita pibil, as well as less common offerings like the elusive pollo con pipian — a dish not commonly found around Bay Area restaurants.

Before opening Lane 33, Soto had previous stints at the Michelin-starred Meadowood restaurant in St. Helena. He also launched a food truck named Pico Modern Taqueria with two friends, but it has since closed.

SFGATE reached out for comment, but did not hear back by publication.