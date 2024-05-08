2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

After having a fourth grade teacher who took time to create a connection and help Larkin O’Leary be her best self in school, she wanted to be a teacher like her and help other kids in the same way.

“I went to college immediately after high school to fulfill my dream. Returning to Santa Rosa, I taught preschool, third grade, fifth grade and middle school,” she said.

In 2014 her son, James, was born with Down syndrome, leading to a ton of medical issues, including 30 surgeries and many nights spent in the hospital.

“Having a child with rare medical needs led me down a parenting path feeling very much alone. From those feelings of isolation, came the nonprofit Common Ground Society,” O’Leary said.

She started with a small group of 30 people she met in the hospital who shared resources and meet for coffee once a month. This formed the nucleus of a support group that has grown to nearly 1,100 local Sonoma County caregivers who have children with various diagnoses.

O’Leary wrote and published a children’s book, “Want to Play.” It’s designed to help parents have conversations with their kids on how to be inclusive when they’re unsure how to interact with someone they perceive as different, asking family members to “Just Say ‘Hi’” so their children can follow their example.

She considers another great accomplishment to be the creation of a TEDxSonomaCounty Talk to educate the community and gain better understanding of delayed mental and physical development.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DPEh5cRW93k">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Her biggest challenge was having to resign from teaching to care for her son.

“Teaching is my passion, hobby and first love, but now I get to do that in a different, seemingly more impactful way. While I miss having students of my own, I love working with our community to have hard conversations and work toward creating a community of belonging for all,” she said.

Today, Common Ground has 10 different monthly touch points where families come together and find others traveling a similar path.

“We deliver presentations in schools and in the community about acceptance and inclusion using our own stories of mindset shifts. Learning how to run a nonprofit is a steep upward learning curve, but now we have employees. I am no longer alone,” she said.