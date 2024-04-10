2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

LaSette Wellen oversees the life cycle of 100 to 200 grants per fiscal year for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa. Her responsibilities include crafting and submitting grant applications, funder relationship management and collaborating with grant compliance and accounting staff on post-award grant management.

She also assesses and advocates for the financial needs of the agency’s 20-plus programs in addition to prospecting for new grant possibilities and working with leadership and executive teams to identify long-term funding goals.

“Earlier in my career I Joined AmeriCorps in 2014 following undergraduate studies at Salisbury University on Maryland’s eastern shore. I was hungry for an opportunity to dive into the nonprofit world, which I certainly achieved when I came to Catholic Charities,” Wellen said.

While with AmeriCorps, she was one of 7,000 Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) members easing poverty by helping local organizations expand and inspire change.

Back then she worked with the Interfaith Sustainable Food Collaborative. The then-startup nonprofit agency had a mission to support sustainable food systems and healthy food access by way of faith communities.

“My passion for grants led to my greatest accomplishment, becoming a grant writer for Catholic Charities in 2019 and then director of fund development (AKA director of grants) in 2022.”

According to Wellen, the worst thing about being under 40 is being underestimated because of your youth. The best thing is being able to show that expertise isn’t always equivalent with age. Her greatest challenge is fulfilling growing community needs that are outpacing the ever-changing funding landscape, especially as funding has declined significantly since the pandemic.

At the same time, her professional goals in 2024 are to advocate for efficient funding practices that meet the needs of all nonprofit service providers and tip the scales on community challenges.

“My entire career is dedicated to community and nonprofit organizations. My overarching goal is to steward resources that can help bolster health, financial, housing and family stability needs in the communities I serve. I also serve as chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee at Catholic Charities as a mixed-race woman and young professional,” she said.

Best advice: “Be yourself and explore your own professional boundaries so your confidence in your expertise can bloom.”