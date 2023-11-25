Nearly all harvest crews in Wine Country have finished their work, and just a scattershot of unripened grapes remains in some vineyards.

Many winemakers and growers are letting out a collective sigh of relief, because this year’s unusually late harvest, while unnerving and frenzied, was not calamitous.

Sonia Gonzalez sorts a picks out leaves on freshly harvested zinfandel grapes on a cool cloudy morning at Radio Coteau, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“Over the last three years we’ve experienced fire, smoke taint, drought and low tonnages,” said Keith Kunde, founder of Dirt Farmer Co., a Kenwood-based vineyard management firm. “This was a good solid year, and it’s about time.”

He said tonnages are higher across the board and grape quality is expected to show well in the bottle.

At Wildwood Vineyards in Kenwood, old vine zinfandel grapes are brought in at sunrise, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Kunde was one of the last growers to cross the finish line with his final pick Nov. 13.

While harvest went off well in the end, Kunde said, it was one of the latest in the past decade, raising a host of challenges, bad weather among the biggest.

He and others in the final group were relieved they beat heavy rains, sidestepping the threat of mold and diseases. The intermittent rains this fall were under a quarter-inch in most instances and dried up in a couple hours.

For most, this year’s harvest window was from September through November, with the largest share of picking during an intense October. Typically, harvests span August through October. But this year, spring rains and cool temperatures throughout the growing season significantly delayed picking.

A crew harvests late season syrah grapes at sunrise at Dusty Lane Vineyards in Sebasotpol, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Like Kunde, Matt Ward, winemaker of Pride Mountain Vineyards, also finished late in the season. His final pick was Nov. 9.

“I might have had a revolt on my hands if I had pushed it past the harvest party (two days later),” Ward joked.

The winemaker said last year his picking crew finished Oct. 24, with the final tank pressing on Nov. 28.

Pickers toss grapes from one terraced row to the other at Hanna Winery & Vineyard’s Bismark Mountain Vineyard in the Mayacamas Mountains, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

“It’s quite a departure from this year,” he said. “I don’t expect to be pressed out until the first week of December at the earliest.”

Ward doesn’t know what to make of this abnormal year.

“I have little doubt that climate change will continue to keep us guessing moving forward,” he said. “The 2022 and 2023 seasons have taught me to expect the unexpected.”

Pinot noir is picked just before sunrise at Radio-Coteau’s 42-acre estate vineyard, Oct. 2, 2023, near Occidental. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Surprising growers, the 2022 vintage had an early start that began in late July. It also dealt a blow to growers in October with a string of 100-degree-plus heat spikes.

The 2023 season had moderately cool weather with little heat waves, which were perfect little nudges to ripen the grapes, said Adam Casto of Napa Valley’s Ehlers Estate.

“If I hadn’t just experienced it, I would have difficulty imagining two vintages more different, let alone vintages that were back to back,” Ward said.

“Every vintage from 2013 to 2022 had some variation of some new monster,” Casto said. “Now we’re going to lose sleep that we won’t ever have this vintage again. That’s the deeper concern: When can we have this vintage again?”

Vineyard workers with Radio Coteau and Jimenez Farming out of Napa, move to the next block of zinfandel grapes to be picked near Occidental, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Predictions on wine quality

Now the pressure is on winemaking teams: How will an extended harvest play out in the bottle?

Eric Sussman of Sebastopol’s Radio-Coteau is among those betting on the new vintage. He uses grapes from western Sonoma County and Anderson Valley in Mendocino County.

“Although the coastal fruit crop was very light due to poor fruit set, the quality was very high with small clusters and tiny berries,” Sussman said. “The acidity appears to be higher overall, along with more extract from higher skin-to-juice ratio given the small berries. We expect the wines will be structured and poised for long-term aging.”