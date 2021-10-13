Latino COVID-19 vaccination numbers were lagging in Sonoma County, but now they’re catching up. Here’s why
For months, Lorena Hernandez, 37, has been trying to get her family members vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect her 8-year-old daughter. Overcoming their hesitancy hasn’t been easy, and she herself was reluctant at first.
Hernandez, a house cleaner who lives in Petaluma, said that in January she faced losing business if she didn’t show her clients proof of vaccination. It would be months later before the rest of her family rolled up their sleeves.
“If a parent doesn’t get vaccinated, the children won’t get it ether. Or if someone in the family doesn’t do it first, no one will,” Hernandez said. “You have to be an example.”
First she got her 15-year-old son, Raul Jr., who plays football for Casa Grande High School, vaccinated about two months ago. Her husband, Raul, 52, got vaccinated about a month later, after Raul Jr. threatened to withhold tickets to his football games.
Her son Erick Hernandez, 19, gave in to her wishes and got inoculated in late September, and her younger brother, Josue Hernandez, who recently arrived from El Salvador, got the injection at a pop-up vaccination clinic at Casa Grande two weeks ago.
Local health officials say such family narratives are the result of a combination of public health mandates, family peer pressure and an aggressive community and public health campaign aimed at addressing racial and ethnic vaccine disparities.
In February, during the early rollout of an unprecedented vaccination campaign, only 11% of people who received at least one vaccine dose in Sonoma County were Latinos, although they account for 27% of the total population. White residents comprised more than half of the residents that had gotten at least one dose.
Today, Latinos comprise 24.3% of local residents who have been vaccinated, where race or ethnicity is known. That’s nearly equal to the number of residents who are Latino, at 25%.
Still work to be done
There’s still work to be done. Within the local Latino community itself, 25% have yet to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 17.6% of Asian and 21.2% of white residents who have not been inoculated.
But local public health and medical professionals say there have been significant strides in achieving greater vaccine equity, particularly during the summer, when Sonoma County, like many communities across the state and nation, was being battered by a summer surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant.
Between the weeks beginning Aug. 1 and Sept. 5 — when vaccinations and COVID-19 testing were quickly ramping up in response to the surge — the number of Latinos who were being fully vaccinated each week grew by 88%, compared to 60% for white residents. In fact, in the week of Sept. 5, there were nearly as many Latinos being fully vaccinated as there were white residents, 1,370 and 1,575, respectively.
Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said that during that period the actual rate of vaccination for the local Latino community was between two to three times higher than that of the white population. Mase credited, among other things, the effective partnerships with local community-based organizations, frequent pop-up vaccine clinics, the presence of a vaccination clinic in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, and the work of bilingual and bicultural health outreach workers known as promotores.
“It’s because of those efforts that … we’re beginning to equal the playing field,” she said.
Paul Gullixson, a county spokesman, described a domino effect within the Latino community that begins with one member of a family and, if successful, can overcome hesitance. “There’s more work to be done, but the more people we get vaccinated, the more people will be comfortable coming forward and getting vaccinated as well,” Gullixson said.
Hernandez said that within her own family and circle of friends, misinformation often fueled resistance to the vaccine. She said common excuses include the belief that the virus will outright kill you, that it causes premature aging, infertility or that it could leave you so debilitated you won’t be able to walk anymore.
Yecenia Gonzalez, a county community health worker, said she’s encountered a number of these issues while canvassing in Latino neighborhoods. During a recent outreach effort, Gonzalez set out in Roseland with fellow community health worker Ray Woodard.