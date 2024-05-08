2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Lauren Bradner began her career in human resources and operations. But exposure to the field of high tech is what led her transition into IT security.

“I went back to school at age 35 to get a master’s degree in cybersecurity — and never looked back! This decision to start over in a different field was the major accomplishment in my professional life. I did not let that challenge deter me from pursuing something that sparked a passion in me.”

She said this choice took hard work and dedication, along with making up for “lost time” as she strove to catch up with those who started their careers in IT and had experience she lacked.

“This journey not only represents personal growth, but overcoming challenges — such as receiving an ADHD diagnosis in my mid-30s — and embracing new opportunities,” Bradner said. “Initially, the biggest challenge was switching gears into a profession that doesn't really have a path in, from the path I was already on.”

Her advice for young professionals is to embrace continuous learning.

“Like many other career paths, technology is not a static, idle field. You must be willing to learn new things all the time, and how to let go of ideas that become outdated,” Bradner said.

“It is also important to embrace the differences in people and to recognize that you want to be surrounded by variety, not just carbon copies of yourself. This helps you see new perspectives and generates ideas you might not have had on your own.”

Bradner says she learned how to be a better leader from some of the best.

“I try to lead positively and will continue to do so. A priority for me as a leader has always been to foster a sense of safety and openness. I think leadership means getting in the weeds with your people so they don't feel alone.”

She is very proud of mentoring those within her organization and, specifically, within her team.

Bradner says she is most proud of working to make a place for herself in IT security and establishing herself as a valuable contributor to the industry, her firm and her community.

“To be recognized for that with this award feels huge,” she said.