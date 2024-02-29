Lawsuit contends Healdsburg’s dispensary permitting process flawed

A marijuana dispensary that was not awarded a license to operate in Healdsburg is suing the city and the two marijuana dispensaries that were, contending Healdsburg’s application process was flawed and missed the mark when permits were granted last year.

Mercy Wellness’s lawsuit, which was filed earlier this month in Sonoma County Superior Court, argues that Healdsburg should redo its permitting process to operate dispensaries in the city.

Healdsburg’s two permits were awarded in November to Jane Dispensary and Solful dispensary following a months-long application process that included Mercy Wellness and five other applicants.

Mercy Wellness believes, among other things, it lost out on a permit despite scoring better than the the two winners, Solful, which it says is operating outside of property boundaries and Jane Dispensary, which failed to provide a zoning clearance letter in its application.

“They should be disqualified,” Mercy Wellness Managing Director Brendon Levine told The Press Democrat.

In a statement released Tuesday, Healdsburg officials said, “At this time, the city has not been served with a lawsuit. If the city is served with a lawsuit, we will review and provide additional information as appropriate.”

Solful CEO Eli Melrod said that while he couldn’t comment on specifics, he supported the way the city handled the application process.

“It’s unfortunate when we have more applicants than they can accept,” he said Tuesday.

Jane officials did not return a request for comment.

Levine said Mercy Wellness, which operates dispensaries in Santa Rosa and Cotati, had its eyes on an abandoned, blighted, 4,500-square-foot space at 20 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg.

He said $40,000 in construction had gone into the site ahead of the city’s decision to award dispensary permits.

“I wanted to make sure the city saw a level of professional commitment first,” Levine said.

The lawsuit accuses City Council member Ariel Kelley of violating California’s Levine Act when she failed to recuse herself from voting on which businesses were awarded the permits. It contends she had a conflict of interest because she’d received campaign contributions from dispensary applicants, as well as others related to those applicants.

Plaintiffs say Kelley received $250 from Jane President Jamie Shira; $100 from Lee Johnson, who is associated with Solful; and $100 from Erin Gore, who is a co-owner of SPARC, another dispensary that applied for a permit in Healdsburg.

According to the Levine Act, an official involved in a city permitting/licensing process, who then receives a campaign donation that is $250 or more from an applicant who is seeking a permit or license in that city, should recuse themselves from consideration of the applicants and must publicly disclose the donation .

Kelley, who is currently running for California’s 2nd Assembly District, was elected to Healdsburg’s City Council in 2020 and then took over as mayor in November.

On Wednesday, she defended the city’s process of approving the dispensary permits.

“Healdsburg’s cannabis permitting process set a new standard for public input, transparency, and efficiency,” she said in an email. “Over the course of several years, the city and our council worked to develop a well-vetted, fair, and thoughtful procedure. Our staff, the council, and the public evaluated the merits of eight applications.

“The council voted to select two operators to award permits to and that vote was unanimous. I am incredibly proud of the work we did to finally bring legal, safe, and locally-owned cannabis dispensaries to our community.“

Mercy Wellness also accuses city leaders of violating California’s Brown Act by deliberating on the permits in private before publicly awarding them following a brief discussion.

“The City Council’s non-public deliberation prejudiced Mercy Wellness, because it was impossible to determine why the City Council chose to award the permits to the second- and third-highest scoring applicants and eliminated the opportunity for Mercy Wellness or others to make public comments in response to the City Council’s deliberations,” the lawsuit states.

On Tuesday, City Manager Jeff Kay said, “We’re confident the city ran a fair and thorough process and we have complete records on this.”

