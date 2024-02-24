Lawsuit with owner of San Francisco bar Kozy Kar preceded closing of Santa Rosa dive bar, The Dirty

Historic Santa Rosa dive bar the Dirty is closing following litigation with its landlord, who also owns raunchy 1970s-themed San Francisco bar Kozy Kar.

"The Dirty is DEAD," read a post on the bar's Facebook page on Feb. 6. Following a liquidation sale this weekend, the Dirty plans to close on March 1.

Cody Brown opened the Dirty in 2019, in a space that formerly housed a bar called Round Robin. Brown told SFGATE he believes the building at 616 Mendocino Ave. has been used as a bar since the 1920s, including as one of the first gay bars in Sonoma County, the Monkey Pod. In recent years, the Dirty was known for its karaoke nights, DJs, dancing and dollar bills hanging from the ceiling.

A number of factors contributed to the Dirty's closure, Brown said: for one, ongoing litigation with his landlord Sam Young, who sold Brown the business and leased him the building starting in 2019. The two were also business partners in another venture: Young is the owner of San Francisco bar Kozy Kar, which operated a Santa Rosa offshoot from 2014 until it closed in 2020. In 2021, Brown entered into a partnership with Young to reopen the Santa Rosa location.

In June 2022, Young filed a lawsuit in Sonoma County Superior Court alleging that Brown had fallen behind on rent for the Dirty and failed to make payments on the purchase of the business, for which Brown had promised to pay a total of $300,000, plus interest, in monthly installments until 2029. In August 2022, Brown filed his own lawsuit, alleging that Young failed to meet his obligations under their Kozy Kar agreement, including setting up a fully operational bar and securing licenses. Brown's suit also alleged that Young had failed to make a required earthquake retrofit to the Dirty.

"Young later told Brown that he had always intended to place Brown in the situation where Brown would be unable to meet his obligations as to the Dirty as a result of the time and money he was investing in the Kozy Kar, thereby allowing Young to take back the Dirty," read Brown's suit.

Young also filed an eviction notice against the Dirty in November 2023, which was dismissed without prejudice on Feb. 6, the same day Brown decided to close the bar.

On Feb. 9, 2024, after the bar's public Facebook post, Young filed a new complaint in the case, this time alleging that Brown was violating the terms of the Dirty's lease by intending to vacate the premises on March 1. He also alleged that Brown had failed to pay him back for over $30,000 worth of fines, which the city demanded in November 2023 over noise violations and permitting violations related to the bar's back patio.

"After the latest eviction action, Cody had enough," said Brown's attorney, Suzanne Babb, via email. "We showed up for that trial earlier this month; the landlord never came to court. A few days later the landlord just dismissed the case. All of these things cost in money, patience, and time. At some point, all of those things run out."

In a fiery phone call with SFGATE, Young disagreed with Brown's assertions in the lawsuit and blamed Brown allegedly falling behind on rent as well as payments on the purchase of the business as the reason for the Dirty's closure.

"The last thing I want is that bar not to be in business," Young said. "I want that to have a steady income for my mom who has dementia."

SFGATE was not able to reach Young's attorney for comment in time for publication.

While Brown said he could not speak on the ongoing litigation with his landlord, he also blamed the city of Santa Rosa for the Dirty's closure.

"In a bad economy with so much division, the city should be unifying small businesses and promoting culture," he said. "And I feel what Santa Rosa is doing is destroying the culture

He pointed to the city's repeated investigations into the Dirty's noise levels and patio permitting compliance, telling SFGATE that officials ultimately decided the bar was in compliance with noise level requirements. All this, he said, despite the fact that he went to great lengths to make the Dirty a safe environment for everyone. He said he provided "heavy security" and also offered test strips behind the bar for anyone concerned their drink had been drugged.

"Gentrifying is basically what they're doing," Brown said. "... I guarantee if my bar was a beer garden that sold expensive drinks and food, or a small winery, there would be no issues with it at all. But we're a rowdy bar, it's a dive bar, a punk bar."

SFGATE did not hear back from Santa Rosa's city attorney for comment in time for publication.

The Dirty is holding a liquidation sale this weekend from Feb. 23 to 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, in which barstools, posters, taxidermy, vintage decor, neon signs and other memorabilia will be for sale. The bar's last day open to the public will be Feb. 28, with Feb. 29 reserved as a day for employees to say goodbye to the bar.

After the bar closes, Brown plans to focus his efforts on opening an affordable vintage store, as well as expanding Crooks Coffee, the Santa Rosa coffee shop he co-owns with his mother.

"We shouldn't be shutting down places that are just trying to bring unity," Brown said. "It doesn't matter if it's dirty or if it's clean-looking, it matters what the spirit behind it is. Our name might have been the Dirty, but our spirit behind it was the cleanest thing in Santa Rosa."

