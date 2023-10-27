Leader at Sonoma County nonprofit Positive Images named for Diversity in Business Awards

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of? Earning a spot in the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) Fellowship with the Association of Fundraising professionals. This program seeks to lift up a select few fundraising professionals as the future of fund development in the Bay Area.

What were the biggest obstacles you faced in your career and how did you overcome them? Prior to my career in fund development I worked in wealth management and tax preparation. While that role prepared me to have high level conversations about money with donors and board members, I was deeply stiﬂed by the heteronormative work environment that is present in so many corporate oﬃces. When I entered that role I hunkered down and conformed with the ultimate plan of proving my abilities and becoming an essential part of the team so that I could slowly start to unravel the traditionally masculine suits and ties I was wearing.

Eventually I felt comfortable enough to start wearing my heels and get my acrylic nails re-applied. However, If I could give my younger self a piece of advice, I would tell them that I should never have hidden those pieces of my being that make me unique.

What have you learned about your leadership and how will it change the way you lead going forward? When I ﬁrst entered leadership roles I was young and driven. When I looked around at my peers and my employees I was unable to see their full value. I assumed that since they didn't express their drive or attention to detail in the same way that I did, that it was absent. I now work to really understand my peers’ motivations, machinations, and expertise to be able to better delegate in a way that meets the individual where they are instead of asking the individual to meet me where I am.

What are you most proud of regarding the achievements of your organization, your work and/or your community activities? The organizations I work closely with. I am deeply proud of the real personal and professional impact that The NextGen Trades Academy and The LIME Foundation has on its participants. However, I am most proud to work alongside and for the organizations Amor Para Todos and Positive Images. We are facing a crisis in the United States. Queer and trans people are under attack by legislators and community members. The work of these organizations - providing safe spaces, activism, and education - is needed now more than ever.