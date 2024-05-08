2024 Influential Women Awards winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Leslie Petersen came to the Hanna Center in 2007 following two decades of tax and small business accounting experience with a CPA firm, Mary’s Pizza Shack corporate and as a consultant.

She fell in love with the Sonoma organization’s mission and became a vocal advocate for youth who have experienced trauma and adversity.

“I credit my colleagues for identifying my passion and suggesting that I use my talents in other ways. My role at Hanna transitioned from finance to fund development in 2008. Always eager to learn from great mentors, I continue to surround myself with people who can teach and make me a better leader. In 2020, I completed by certificate in professional fundraising from Boston University,” she said.

In 2022, with a strategic plan in place for the future of the Hanna Center, Petersen stepped into her current role as vice president of Program Development and Advocacy focusing on the implementation of new programs.

“My advice to young professionals striving to be leaders is if you can find what you love, what you have passion for, and pursue a career that supports that passion, you will make the time and have the energy to do what is necessary to reach your goals. Believe in the power of determination,” Petersen said.

She says relationships are the key to much of her success, as well as leading with kindness and compassion while prioritizing accountability and efficiency.

According to her, “Providing clear communication of expectations while working and living by the same standards you hold others to, allows trust and respect to be mutually earned.”

Her proudest achievement is seeing Hanna Center become an asset for the community.

“Hanna is using its resources to provide people in our community with the support they need to lead happy and healthy lives. With the implementation of the current vision underway, Hanna will serve thousands of individuals of all ages and genders each year by providing mental health services, foster and transitional aged youth housing, and education for students who struggle with a traditional classroom setting due to trauma and emotional disturbances,” she said.