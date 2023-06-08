List: Black-owned businesses in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties

Here are more than 50 businesses and services Black entrepreneurs have built from the ground up in the North Bay. All of these have survived the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to see clients thanks to community support, social media and referrals.

If any are missing from this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma County

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: The restaurant serves Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes using traditional and modern recipes. 913 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.707-568-6455. my-abyssinia.com

ARS Roofing: Santa Rosa roofing company owned by Lake County native Letitia Hanke, who also operates the LIME Foundation nonprofit. 707-584-5900. arsroofing.com

Austin's Southern Smoke BBQ: The eatery blends Mississippi-style grilling techniques and Central Texas flavors from pitmaster and Mississippi native Kris Austin. The Santa Rosa barbecue catering business is also available for pre-order. 662-723-3949. austinssouthernsmokebbq.com

AVCO Design: Owner Stephanie Meyer is a graduate of the school of Interior Architecture and Design at Florida State University. She also earned a master’s degree in interior design from Savannah College of Art and Design. The Sebastopol interior design company works for residential and commercial clients. 707-574-8383. avco-design.com

Big River Coffee Co.: The family-owned gourmet coffee business was started in 1991 by Harold Henderson. 3345 Industrial Drive, No. 18, Santa Rosa. 707-888-3067. bigrivercoffee.co

Bodkin Wines: Founded in 2011 by winemaker Chris Christensen, Bodkin Wines is known for creating America’s first sparkling sauvignon blanc in 2012. The Healdsburg-based winery works to promote diversity and inclusion in the wine industry through speaking engagements, podcasts and mentorship opportunities for aspiring vintners and winery owners. bodkinwines.com

Breathe Diversity Pilates + Fitness: Sherrese Mikell and Sonya Snyder have taught pilates and fitness in Sonoma County for years. The two have been friends and colleagues for over a decade. The two aim to making pilates accessible to all. They teach classes at their studio and offer private session. 65 Brookwood Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-595-5513. breathediversitypilates.com

Cafe Frida Gallery: An immigrant from Senegal, Africa, Mamadou Diouf moved to Santa Rosa, his wife Andrea’s hometown. His father-in-law, Santa Rosa artist Mario Uribe, shared his vision for a restaurant and artist hangout in the SOFA Arts District neighborhood, with Mamadou. The Frida Kahlo-inspired coffee shop is located at 300 South A St., Santa Rosa. 707-308-4344. cafefridagallery.com

Corner 103: Sonoma winery team is led by vintner Lloyd Davis. Originally from New York City, Davis left the banking and finance industry to begin working in wine. He opened Corner 103 in 2015. The business’ wine club has 625 members and continues to grow. 103 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-931-6141. 103 W Napa St., Sonoma. corner103.com

Dana Jones Fitness Evolution: Owner Dana Jones has trained as a bodybuilder, college athlete, athletic trainer and fitness trainer. She holds a triathlon coaching certification, among other certifications, as is a certified personal fitness trainer, as well. As a fitness coach, she provides group and one-on-one training. 707-291-7164. djsfitnessevolution.com

Dandy Sandos: The sandwich shop at the former Mr. Pickles location in Petaluma uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients for sandwiches, salads and wraps. The business offers catering, pick-up and delivery. They also use eco-friendly packaging. 3100 Lakeville Hwy, suite C, Petaluma. 707-763-1676. pdne.ws/3owLJ3b

E&E Beauty Supply Bar: Sisters Eva Karikari and Ernestina Apraku offer a large selection of hair extensions, including tap-ins, clip-ins and ponytails along with wigs, weaves, twist, crochet, on-site hair braiding, eye lashes and hair, skin and body care products. 1331 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa. 707-806-4427. eebeautysupplybar.com

Enlivened: Enlivened is a Sebastopol-based health and research platform where members can exchanging culture wisdom, wellness formulas and technology advice. 1382 Gravenstein Highway South. 707-861-2350. enlivened.me

E-kawa: Anna Bimenyimana is the co-founder and president of Bon Marche, a Sonoma-based nonprofit that sells Rwandan coffee. Bimenyimana love for Rowandan coffee began when her husband brought her Rwandan coffee to try. Products are sold in-store and online. 19405 Riverside Drive, Sonoma. 707-548-1377. e-kawa.com

Gabriel Jenkins: Gabriel Jenkins is a Farmers Insurance agent who works out of Santa Rosa. 725 Farmers Lane, suite 1, Santa Rosa. 707-579-1656. pdne.ws/45vFCNg