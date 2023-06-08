List: Black-owned businesses in Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties

ELISSA TORRES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2023, 5:38PM
Here are more than 50 businesses and services Black entrepreneurs have built from the ground up in the North Bay. All of these have survived the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to see clients thanks to community support, social media and referrals.

If any are missing from this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Sonoma County

Abyssinia Ethiopian Restaurant: The restaurant serves Ethiopian and Eritrean dishes using traditional and modern recipes. 913 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.707-568-6455. my-abyssinia.com

ARS Roofing: Santa Rosa roofing company owned by Lake County native Letitia Hanke, who also operates the LIME Foundation nonprofit. 707-584-5900. arsroofing.com

Austin's Southern Smoke BBQ: The eatery blends Mississippi-style grilling techniques and Central Texas flavors from pitmaster and Mississippi native Kris Austin. The Santa Rosa barbecue catering business is also available for pre-order. 662-723-3949. austinssouthernsmokebbq.com

AVCO Design: Owner Stephanie Meyer is a graduate of the school of Interior Architecture and Design at Florida State University. She also earned a master’s degree in interior design from Savannah College of Art and Design. The Sebastopol interior design company works for residential and commercial clients. 707-574-8383. avco-design.com

Big River Coffee Co.: The family-owned gourmet coffee business was started in 1991 by Harold Henderson. 3345 Industrial Drive, No. 18, Santa Rosa. 707-888-3067. bigrivercoffee.co

Bodkin Wines: Founded in 2011 by winemaker Chris Christensen, Bodkin Wines is known for creating America’s first sparkling sauvignon blanc in 2012. The Healdsburg-based winery works to promote diversity and inclusion in the wine industry through speaking engagements, podcasts and mentorship opportunities for aspiring vintners and winery owners. bodkinwines.com

Breathe Diversity Pilates + Fitness: Sherrese Mikell and Sonya Snyder have taught pilates and fitness in Sonoma County for years. The two have been friends and colleagues for over a decade. The two aim to making pilates accessible to all. They teach classes at their studio and offer private session. 65 Brookwood Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-595-5513. breathediversitypilates.com

Cafe Frida Gallery: An immigrant from Senegal, Africa, Mamadou Diouf moved to Santa Rosa, his wife Andrea’s hometown. His father-in-law, Santa Rosa artist Mario Uribe, shared his vision for a restaurant and artist hangout in the SOFA Arts District neighborhood, with Mamadou. The Frida Kahlo-inspired coffee shop is located at 300 South A St., Santa Rosa. 707-308-4344. cafefridagallery.com

Corner 103: Sonoma winery team is led by vintner Lloyd Davis. Originally from New York City, Davis left the banking and finance industry to begin working in wine. He opened Corner 103 in 2015. The business’ wine club has 625 members and continues to grow. 103 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-931-6141. 103 W Napa St., Sonoma. corner103.com

Dana Jones Fitness Evolution: Owner Dana Jones has trained as a bodybuilder, college athlete, athletic trainer and fitness trainer. She holds a triathlon coaching certification, among other certifications, as is a certified personal fitness trainer, as well. As a fitness coach, she provides group and one-on-one training. 707-291-7164. djsfitnessevolution.com

Dandy Sandos: The sandwich shop at the former Mr. Pickles location in Petaluma uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients for sandwiches, salads and wraps. The business offers catering, pick-up and delivery. They also use eco-friendly packaging. 3100 Lakeville Hwy, suite C, Petaluma. 707-763-1676. pdne.ws/3owLJ3b

E&E Beauty Supply Bar: Sisters Eva Karikari and Ernestina Apraku offer a large selection of hair extensions, including tap-ins, clip-ins and ponytails along with wigs, weaves, twist, crochet, on-site hair braiding, eye lashes and hair, skin and body care products. 1331 Guerneville Road, Santa Rosa. 707-806-4427. eebeautysupplybar.com

Enlivened: Enlivened is a Sebastopol-based health and research platform where members can exchanging culture wisdom, wellness formulas and technology advice. 1382 Gravenstein Highway South. 707-861-2350. enlivened.me

E-kawa: Anna Bimenyimana is the co-founder and president of Bon Marche, a Sonoma-based nonprofit that sells Rwandan coffee. Bimenyimana love for Rowandan coffee began when her husband brought her Rwandan coffee to try. Products are sold in-store and online. 19405 Riverside Drive, Sonoma. 707-548-1377. e-kawa.com

Gabriel Jenkins: Gabriel Jenkins is a Farmers Insurance agent who works out of Santa Rosa. 725 Farmers Lane, suite 1, Santa Rosa. 707-579-1656. pdne.ws/45vFCNg

Jason Ellis Moving Labor: The family-owned and operated business specializes in home moves in Sonoma County and surrounding areas. 666 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa. 707-494-0655. elliscreation.com/moving

Journey of the Saber: The “Star Wars”-themed Santa Rosa business sells and teaches courses on lightsabers. By appointment only. 1550 West Ave. Santa Rosa. 707-836-5593. pdne.ws/3BZqk5S

Kerry Rego Consulting: Owner Kerry Rego has been providing social media consulting, technology and public speaking training since 2006. Rego is based in Sonoma County and works with clients all over the North Bay. kerryregoconsulting.com

Keystone Therapy & Training Services: The Santa Rosa-based business provides private counseling and mental health therapy to people of all ages, identities, and dynamics, including family therapy. The company also offers professional development to people in the human service and mental health fields. 4415 Sonoma Hwy., suite F, Santa Rosa. 707-327-0909. keystone.love

Lotus Beauty Bar: Owner Rabia Raysson, offers skin treatments and waxing using organic skincare products.The business aims to educating client’s about skin health and care. 307 D St., Santa Rosa. 707-575-7940. lotusbeautybar.net

L'Objet Wines: Danny Glover is the proprietor and winemaker at L'Objet Wines. Before he became involved in wine, Glover was a part of the music scene in Los Angeles. Glover’s label produces pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and red blend. The business also has a wine club. 243 East St., Healdsburg. 707-235-3153. lobjetwines.com

Makeup by Sara: Sara Dain is a Sonoma County makeup artist. On Instagram at @makeupbysarad_

Mixed Strands: Owner Ziquitá Rangel describes Mixed Strands as a collective for hair stylists. Under the Mixed Strands umbrella is Mixed Strands Luxury Hair, a luxury hair line that is sold out of her salon and will be available to purchase online soon. 5000 Roberts Lake Road, Suite 2, Rohnert Park.

Multicultural Hair Studio: Owner Jasmin Montgomery has been a hairstylist for 24 years. Born in San Francisco and raised in Sonoma County, she attended the Atlanta Technical Institute in 1997 and returned to the county in 2002. 707-319-8188. 5222 Country Club Drive, Rohnert Park. pdne.ws/3oKkVN6

Out and About Massage: Owner Chandra is a California Massage Therapy Council Certified Massage Therapist and provides a wide variety of massage and spa treatments in the homes of clients in Sonoma and Napa counties. Massage services include Thai, Swedish, Shiatsu, deep tissue, lymphatic, chair, pregnancy and sports massage. Other services include jont mobility, myofascial therapy, and salt or sugar scrubs. 408-857-7620. outandaboutmassage.com

Reggae Rasta Styles: The Jamaican food truck in Santa Rosa is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Online ordering is available. 99 Sixth St., Santa Rosa. 707-332-7973. On Instagram @reggae.rastastyles

Sebastopol Cookie Co.: The cookie company was founded in 1984 in Mendocino as the Mendocino Cookie Company. When the business moved to Sebastopol, the name was changed to reflect its new hometown. Bronwen Shears and Dave MacNab bought the business in 2020 with the idea of preserving the traditions of a beloved local bakery. The shop sells cookies, baked goods, including vegan and gluten-free options, seasonal sandwiches and soups. 168 N. Main St., Sebastopol. 707-824-4040. sebastopolcookiecompany.com

Short Momma’s Barbecue Sauce: Owner Short Mana learned to cook at 8 years old from her grandmother. The Santa Rosa-based business she started with the help of those skills is family owned. Her barbecue sauces can be found at Oliver’s Markets and Pacific Markets throughout Sonoma County. They are also sold at Andy’s Produce Market and Fircrest Market in Sebastopol, and Lombardi’s Deli and BBQ in Petaluma. shortmommas.com

Software Tailoring: Giovonnae Anderson, the daughter of a home economics teacher, has been an avid seamstress all her life. After 40 year of working as an electrical engineer and later forming her own consulting practice helping startups, she wanted to combine her love for design and tech. She now has over 30 years of experience in digital pattern making and uses a technology to generate custom measurements for customers’ clothing needs. 2841 Cleveland Ave., Suite 11, Santa Rosa. 707-978-4986. software-tailoring.com

Sonoma Crust: Chef and baker Anne Sanusi is the owner of Santa Rosa-based mobile pizzeria Sonoma Crust. Sanusi is available for events across Sonoma County. 1040 N. Dutton Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa. 707-477-4510. sonomacrust.com

Sonoma Sauces: The family-owned and operated business makes wine-based dessert and cooking sauces. The products are made in Petaluma and the business is located in Santa Rosa. 707-486-8581. sonomasauces.com

Street Social: Street social dinners began in early 2013 in Los Angeles after Marjorie and Jevon Martin met there while working in the food and hospitality industries. The two decided to create a dinner event paired with scotch-focused cocktails and started their business. They opened their Petaluma restaurant, which highlights seasonal and local ingredients on Jan. 1, 2020. 29 F Petaluma Blvd. North, Petaluma. 707-774-6185. streetsocial.social

Style by Malia: Founder Malia Anderson grew up in San Francisco and is now based in Sonoma County. Anderson is a wardrobe stylist and content creator who also works with North Bay companies to establish their corporate brand and style. 707-890-6005. stylebymalia.com

The Goodest Digital: The social media marketing business is owned by Santa Rosa resident Christopher Terry. On Instagram @ct_crunchh.

TKs Beauty Bar: Karona Kincaide is a Santa Rosa-based stylist offering a variety of hair services, including weaves, hair extension training and braids. 3979 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa. 707-495-9322. styleseat.com/m/v/tksbeautybar

Urembo Asili: At Urembo Asili, Petaluma-based owner Evie Dondi taps into African rituals, to create skin care products using modern science and Africa's unique ingredients. The online business uses plant-based formulations to create clean, green and simple skin care products. uremboasili.com

Vision Cellas: The son of a Texas moonshiner, Mac McDonald tasted Burgundy at age 12 and was transfixed. The depth of flavors in the wine made him realize his calling was to be a winemaker. Now 80, McDonald of Windsor’s Vision Cellars is just one of a handful of Black vintners in Sonoma County. visioncellars.com

Yoga with Nicole: Kali Ma is a yoga instructor, wellness educator and life coach in Sonoma County. yogawithnicole.org

Lake County

Andre’s Lounge: The piano bar and live music lounge is owned by Lake County resident Andre Williams. 50 N Main St., Lakeport. 707-263-7333. https://pdne.ws/43vXy8r

Drinx Bar & Grill: The late-night bar, owned by Lake County resident Andre Williams, serves burgers, wings, onion rings and deep-fried pickles. 370 South Main St., Lakeport. 707-263-7355. pdne.ws/3ovUV81

Triple C Collective: The Clearlake cannabis dispensary sells edibles, CBD, prerolled joints, flowers and cartridges. 14196 Lakeshore Drive, Clearlake. 707-701-4160. tripleccollective.com

Mendocino County

Ananse Village: The shop sells textiles, beads, baskets, spices and fabric. The business has worked directly with artisans in Africa and around the globe since 2001. 17800 Highway 1, Fort Bragg. 707-964-3534. anansevillage.com

Poppi’s Longstockings: Katie Turner-Carr and Marshall Carr opened Poppi Socks in 20016 in Fort Bragg. The shop sells stocks from their storefont and online. 123 E Laurel St., Fort Bragg. 707-964-8071. pippisocks.com

Taste Buds: Taste Buds is a vegetarian and vegan food spot that specializes in cuisine with a Jamaican flair. 405 S State St., Ukiah. 707-463-2253. facebook.com/tastebuds707

Theopolis Vineyards: The vineyard and winery in Yorkville Highlands was established in 2003 by Theodora R. Lee. Lee, from Texas, was a San Francisco trial lawyer before getting into the wine industry. The winery produces pinot noir, petite sirah, rosé, petite sirah, muscat and grenache gris. They have a wine club. 32674 Highway 128, Yorkville. 510-604-5015. theopolisvineyards.com

Napa County

Brown Downtown Napa: The Brown Estate label was founded and first bottled in 1996. In January 2000, the family-owned winery debuted its first three vintages. In April 2017, Brown Downtown’s tasting room opened in Napa featuring petite sirah, zinfandel, rosé and sauvignon blanc. 1005 Coombs St., Napa. 707-963-2435. brownestate.com

GreenSTOP - Eagle Eye: The business aims to educate customers on recreational and medicinal cannabis at its Napa dispensary. The business sells prerolls, flowers, edibles, drinks, cartridges, concentrate, hash, topicals, tinctures, capsules, seeds and accessories. Customers can order in-store and online. 2550 Oak St., Napa. 707-637-4699. eagleeyenapa.com

Loc’d Tite: Alicia Hendricks is a Napa-based stylist who creates, installs and teaches various faux Loc styles. pdne.ws/3qfSVRN

Little Blue Box Weddings: Owner Nicol Turner has more than 15 years in the event planning business and has planned more than 300 weddings and events. 1420 Third St., Suite 15, Napa. 707-927-4044. littleblueboxweddings.com

Marissa Johnson: Marissa Johnson is a Farmers Insurance agent who works out of Napa. 1801 Oak St., Suite 100, Napa. 707-224-3176. agentmarissa.com

Napa Paw Spa: The mobile grooming business is based on referrals only. The business offers services for dogs and in Napa and surrounding areas. 2325 Georgia St., Napa. 707-567-8060. On Instagram @napapawspa

Napa Valley Chauffeur: Owner Marcus Mitchell has worked in the transportation industry for 37 year as a driver for Greyhound and Trailways. He and his wife, Darlene, started Napa Valley Chauffeur in 2014. 1370 Trancas St., Suite 516, Napa. 877-575-9994. napavalleychauffeur.com

Sidecar Tours: Sidecar Tours offers a variety of outings including wine, scenic and custom tours. 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa. 951-840-0178. sidecartoursinc.com/napa-valley.

Toadily Stoned: The cannabis dispensary based in Napa and Contra Costa counties offers delivery. 415-909-8442. toadilystoned.biz

