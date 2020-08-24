Live updates: Red flag warning expires early as favorable weather helps firefight

10:45 AM: Damage assessment crews to be out in Sonoma County today documenting losses

Cal Fire officials said solid stands against the Walbridge fire overnight and into Monday can be attributed to higher humidity, lower temperatures and none of the forecast lightning strikes that had firefighters concerned about even more fires sparking in the west Sonoma County hills.

More good news: The National Weather Service has canceled the red flag warning for fire danger, cutting it eight hours short.

“Weak cells are still over the North Bay, however most moisture has moved north of our area and instability has decreased, giving us confidence to let the warning expire early,” the NWS said in a statement canceling the warning around 10 a.m. instead of the original 5 p.m. end.

At a morning Sonoma County update, Cal Fire officials said favorable weather overnight helped crews keep fire growth to a minimum and allowed them to strengthen fire lines and bulldozer paths. The Walbridge fire grew about 3,000 acres overnight.

As of Monday morning, the Walbridge fire was estimated at 54,068 acres with 5 percent containment.

The Meyers fire was nearly contained at 2,360 acres – and fire Chief Ben Nicholls said it may be completely contained today.

“We experienced no significant growth of the fire last night on the Sonoma County side of the incident,” he said. “With that, there was an increase in moisture in the air last night and today that has lessened the fire action on the fire line.”

Cal Fire incident commander Sean Kavanaugh said he is optimistic about the battle against Walbridge flames today.

“We’re taking advantage of the weather,” he said, saying he had spoken to firefighters this morning about it. “We can’t pass up those opportunities.”

Kavanaugh said five damage assessment teams would be on the ground in Sonoma County to begin documenting structure loss and damage.

“We don’t have accurate clear numbers for Walbridge and Sonoma County yet,” he said.

Those figures could come as soon as this afternoon once crews begin tallying damage, or more likely tomorrow.

9:30 AM: Video shows Walbridge fire in Armstrong Woods State Natural Reserve

Photojournalist Beth Schlanker spent Sunday at Armstrong Woods in Guerneville:

7:30 AM: School closures in west Sonoma County due to evacuations

Healdsburg School District operations are closed Monday because of evacuations.

Early Monday, the Sonoma County Office of Education announced the district cancelled distance learning due to evacuations related to the Walbridge Fire.

Others previously cancelled are:

• El Molino High School (West Sonoma County High School District)

• Forestville School District

• Guerneville School District

• Healdsburg School District

• Monte Rio School District

• Montgomery School District

Also, Fort Ross school district is in or near the evacuation area, but is not yet in session. Families are advised to check with the school district for updates about distance learning.

7:15 AM: Lightning Complex gains less than 3,000 acres overnight

The Lightning Complex fire gained less than 3,000 acres overnight, fire officials said, and feared lightning strikes that could start more fires never materialized.

Storms that passed over Sonoma and Napa counties dropped small amounts of rain -- a tenth of an inch in Santa Rosa and .03 in Cloverdale -- that likely wasn’t much help for firefighters.

But more importantly, worrisome lightning never came. Lightning strikes started the fires a week ago in the hills in Napa and Sonoma counties.

“That’s a pretty substantial victory last night, considering all things,” said Cal Fire spokesman Jay Tracy early Monday. “If we did have any lightning strikes, they were caught pretty quickly.”

Cal Fire’s morning update showed the small growth overnight leaves the group of fires including Sonoma’s Walbridge and Meyers and Napa’s Hennessey fires at about 350,030 acres overall. They are 22 percent contained.

No new evacuation orders or warnings were issued overnight.

Late last night, the Walbridge was estimated at 54,068 acres with five percent containment.

Firefighters had the Meyers blaze, at about 2,360 acres, nearly under control at 95 percent and expected full containment Monday.

The Walbridge fire had destroyed 560 structures and five were lost in Meyers.

The Hennessey fire, which has stretched over five counties, was estimated at 293,602 acres Sunday night with 26 percent containment.

National Weather Service meteorologists expect a few lingering showers across Sonoma and Napa counties Monday morning, while the red flag warning for dry fire conditions remains in effect until 5 p.m. Monday.

