Live updates: Glass fire grows by almost 2,000 acres; hot and windy weather on its way again

11:00 AM: Red flag warning issued for North Bay hills starting Thursday

A Fire Weather Watch set for Thursday for the North Bay hills has been upgraded to a red flag warning.

The warning will go into effect starting 1 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 p.m. Friday for the North Bay hills and Glass fire burn areas.

The National Weather Service forecasts northwest winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-30 mph at high elevations. Dry conditions and low humidity are also expected.

10:40 AM: Two firefighters forced to deploy fire shelter tents in Glass fire

Intense fire conditions forced two firefighters battling the Glass fire in Napa County on Sunday night to deploy fire shelter tents to take refuge from flames.

Neither firefighter was injured in the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

The agency described the fire shelters as “aluminized cloth tents that offer protection by reflecting radiant heat and providing a volume of breathable air.”

A Cal Fire spokesperson could not immediately provide more details and said investigators are currently gathering more information on the incident.

10:20 AM: New evacuation warnings issued for St. Helena area in Napa County

Authorities have issued evacuation warnings for some areas in and near the city of St. Helena.

The warnings cover areas west of Highway 29 from Whitehall Lane to Madrona Avenue and all homes on Whitehall Lane.

A warning has also been issued between Silverado Trail and Highway 29 from Zinfandel Lane to Larkmead Lane.

Residents who need additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, are encouraged to leave now.

An evacuation center is open at Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First St. in Napa.

View a map of evacuation zones in Napa County here.

8:15 AM: Glass fire grows in size and containment stands at 2%

The Glass fire grew by 1,840 acres overnight, to 48,440 acres, Cal Fire reported early Wednesday, and containment remained at 2%.

Increased fire activity near Calistoga Tuesday night forced additional evacuation orders in that area, but others in Santa Rosa and near the city’s eastern boundary were canceled or downgraded. No additional structures burned overnight.

All but about 14,000 people have been allowed to return to their homes, from a high of about 68,000 evacuees on Monday.

A small flare-up overnight in the Walbridge fire zone off Sweetwater Springs Road was put down quickly, Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said.

“It was a small batch of trees well within the fire perimeter,” he said. “The rest of the fire looks really good there.”

Crews last night were able to make progress in the firefight to protect Tione-Annadel State Park and areas along Highway 12, Heine said. They were able to connect some fire lines along Calistoga Road as well.

Wednesday’s focus will be on the fire’s north side off Sharp Road, about three miles east of Safari West Park and west of Calistoga near the Sonoma-Napa county line.

“We will try to connect the dots on some fire lines in that area,” Heine said.

On the eastern perimeter near Sugarloaf State Park, hand crews made additional progress Tuesday and would continue that on Wednesday to prevent any spread toward Sonoma.

“Today we’ll be getting back in there to make sure the eastern edge of fire is secure,” Heine said.

A total of 2,099 firefighting personnel Wednesday – about 600 more than Tuesday – were concerned about anticipated winds that could create havoc on the fire line.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch, which is a precursor to a red flag warning that forecasts hot, dry, windy weather that increases fire danger.

Heine said the winds are expected to come from the northwest instead of the east, and possibly as fast as 30 mph.

“We’re seeing fire lines getting very challenging for us with even 5 to 10 mph. winds,” he said. “We are quite concerned for the winds.

“It can really challenge our ability to hold some of these containment lines, especially in the mountains where it’s rugged terrain.”

Firefighting aircraft weren’t able to join the fight Tuesday in Sonoma County because of poor visibility and smoky skies.

But that may change late Wednesday and Thursday if the winds push out some of that smoke. Fifteen helicopters and other fixed-wing aircraft are available.

“If that’s the case, we’ll have our helicopters over (the fire),” he said. “It will be a big airshow on this fire line.”

7 AM: Fire Weather Watch goes into effect Thursday with highs reaching triple digits

As day breaks over Sonoma County, crews battling the Glass fire are continuing to carve fire lines and protect any further fire advancement toward Sonoma County homes.

Increased fire activity near Calistoga Tuesday night forced additional evacuation orders in that area, but several in Santa Rosa and near the city’s eastern boundary were canceled or downgraded.

They’ll also be keeping an eye on the weather.

The National Weather Service forecasts that it will be dry at higher elevations Wednesday night through Friday evening, and there will be localized stronger wind gusts.

With the dry fuels, that is a fire-weather concern. On Tuesday, the service issued a Fire Weather Watch for the North Bay hills in elevations above 1,000 feet.

The watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

Northwest winds are expected to be from 10 to 20 mph on Thursday afternoon and will increase Thursday night into Friday morning when frequent gusts of 25 to 30 mph will be likely for the hills.

Any fires that develop could spread rapidly in the hot, dry and windy weather.

Humidity isn’t expected to improve at night.

In addition, a heat advisory has been issued for midweek afternoon temperatures that could peak in the mid-90s to low 100s, in some areas as high as 105.

On the fire lines Tuesday evening, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies helped patrol the fire zones and show this video of how treacherous it can be.

Because of fire impacts and evacuations, Santa Rosa Junior College will remain closed all week.

And several Sonoma County regional parks are closed because of evacuation orders and fire effects.

Those are: Spring Lake, Kenwood Plaza, Shaw Park, Hood Mountain, Sonoma Valley and Larson Park.

Shiloh Ranch and Foothill regional parks reopened Tuesday.

For more information, go to the regional parks website.

