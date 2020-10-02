Live updates: Glass fire now at 60,148 acres, 6% contained

11:40 AM: County adopts local emergency; establishes $2.5 million in funds toward immediate disaster response

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Friday set aside about $2.5 million for immediate response costs to the Glass fire while formally approving the county’s emergency declaration initiated by its emergency services director on Monday.

The emergency declaration makes the county eligible for state emergency funds if they are made available, and also permits mutual aid support from the state and other regional partners.

The county also submitted to the state a preliminary damage estimate of public assets from the Glass fire, at $18.2 million. The largest figure included in the assessment is more than $8 million of impacts to facilities in the Los Guilicos area on the outskirts of Santa Rosa. Another $6 million is tied to damages to roads, trees and other county infrastructure and roughly $2.3 million in immediate response costs.

11:00 AM: Rain a possibility next week, could tamp down fire season

A hurricane currently located southwest of Baja Mexico could wind up sending rain to the Bay Area late next week, the National Weather Service said Friday, citing a 15% to 20% chance for “measurable rain” on Oct. 9 and 10.

Some estimates are indicating “impressive rainfall” amounting to a half-inch to an inch as a spinoff from a weakening Hurricane Marie.

Any forecast a week ahead is subject to change, the service said, “but confidence is increasing for at least some wet weather late next week.”

Cal Fire has said more than an inch of rain is needed to end the fire season.

Weather blogger Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, is also tracking the hurricane, tweeting that as it decays it “could bring rain, and possibly thunderstorms, to Northern California about eight days from now.”

Swain added it’s possible the storm instead could bring dry lightning that could ignite new starts.

A red flag warning remains in effect through 6 a.m. Saturday in the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area, meaning fire risk is heightened by hot, dry, windy conditions.

8:15 AM: Focus today will be protecting Sugarloaf, Kenwood and Angwin

Cal Fire will hold a detailed briefing on its fire strategy at 11 a.m. Friday, which will be broadcast live on its Facebook page.

Winds predicted overnight that worried firefighters about the Glass fire’s northern edge in Napa County and southern perimeter near Glen Ellen and Kenwood didn’t materialize, allowing a little more containment and little overall fire growth into Friday morning.

Sonoma County fire Chief Mark Heine said there was minimal fire growth on the Sonoma County side of the fire, a bit more on the Napa County side.

The fire grew by 1,348 acres from Thursday night’s 58,800 to 60,148 acres Friday.

Firefighters locked up a little more perimeter, increasing the containment to 6% up from 5 % Thursday night.

Cal Fire said it was “a very active night for firefighters” with temperatures above average even at the higher elevations and low humidity.

But worrisome winds predicted didn’t cause major problems or push any areas further out of control.

Focus areas Friday will include the Angwin area in Napa County and in Sonoma County hills, especially around Sugarloaf Park, he said. Firefighters will work to secure fire lines being cut to reduce the threat of further spread in the southern edge of the fire.

No additional structures in Sonoma County were destroyed beyond the 67 already known. Napa County had tallied 153 structures destroyed, the same as Thursday.

Heine said winds could still whip up Friday afternoon, so crews will keep cutting bulldozer and hand lines to protect the Sonoma Valley area.

Crews were clearing downed or hazardous trees along the Highway 12 corridor, predicting that the highway would remain closed for a few more days.

Multiple power lines and poles were destroyed in that area as well and PG&E crews were at work replacing that infrastructure.

Downed trees and other vegetation made the firefight challenging, the agency said, and threatened the fire line. Dry fuels continue to be a threat as well.

More than 2,517 personnel are fighting the blaze, which started Sunday morning in Napa County and ate its way westward with the aid of swift winds.

Northwest winds of 10-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph at the higher elevations are expected.

The weather service predicts smoke will be pushed toward Sonoma this afternoon with winds coming from the northwest.

Air quality again will be poor, remaining in the unhealthy range through at least Sunday, according to the AirNow EPA models.

Mayor Tom Schwedhelm said Friday morning a local assistance center would be open soon, likely at Maria Carrillo High School, to help fire survivors with recovery efforts.

Details on that should come later Friday.

