Live updates: Evacuation warning lifted in Napa County

4:40 PM: Evacuation warning canceled for hills west of Oakville, Rutherford

Napa County has canceled its evacuation warning for an area west of Highway 29 near Oakville Grade after crews contained the Mondavi fire, which only burned about 5 acres.

3:50 PM: Evacuation warning issued for lower Lake County

An evacuation warning has been issued for a sizable swath of lower Lake County west of Highway 29 around the community of Middletown. It extends north of the shared boundaries with Sonoma and Napa counties through the middle of Boggs Mountain Demonstration Forest to the intersection of Highway 29 and Hofacker Lane near Lower Lake.

The warning zone includes Middletown and much of the same area that was devastated by the fast-moving Valley fire of 2015, a catastrophic wildfire that consumed 40,000 acres in its first 12 hours and helped usher in a new era of cataclysmic fires in Northern California.

Lake County Sheriff Brian L. Martin earlier Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to the Morgan fire, part of the larger Hennessey wildfire that has burned more than 105,000 acres in Napa County, extending beyond its borders.

The Morgan fire sparked up Tuesday east of Hidden Valley Lake, prompting mandatory evacuations there and in communities east of Highway 29 on Wednesday.

The 4,500-acre Aetna fire also is creeping up past the southern county line.

“We are asking everyone to take preparations in the event that a mandatory evacuation order is issued,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Preparations should include gathering all medications, important documents, making plans for pets, and notifying family members where you may be going. Those requiring additional time to evacuate or those with pets or livestock should leave the area as soon as possible. During a mandatory evacuation, it will be extremely hectic and traffic conditions will be very congested. By evacuating early, you do your part in keeping yourself, your neighbors, and our first responders safe.”

3:30 PM: New fire triggers Napa County warning

Sometime around 1:30 p.m., another entry was added to the list of dangers in the North Bay as a fire broke out on Walnut Lane, off of Oakville Grade in a wooded area behind world-famous Robert Mondavi Winery.

It threatened structures there and began to spread into the steep hills on the west side of Napa Valley.

Soon, multiple aircraft were responding, including three helicopters, and a bulldozer was en route from Cal Fire’s LNU Lightning Complex effort. A Napa County representative put the Mondavi fire, as emergency crews referred to it, at 5 acres and said firefighters were making “good progress” in attacking it.

Voluntary evacuations were called for portions of Niebaum, Manley and Bella Oaks lanes, and Beerstecher Road.

3 PM: Public officials to hold virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday

Sonoma County emergency officials and other elected leaders will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the current wildfire situation.

Members of the public are invited to submit questions in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org to have them addressed during the session, which will be held on Zoom and played on Facebook with both Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation.

Participants will include state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa, Sonoma County supervisors, Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner and Cal Fire incident PIO Paul Lowenthal.

To view the meeting, go to www.facebook.com/CountyofSonoma or join via Zoom at https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/96088366498?pwd=cWFCN1NIUUUwOHh4THp0THNQSmMvQT09. The passcode is 658896.

1:45 PM: Air attack intensifies on Walbridge fire

Fire crews battling the Walbridge fire in west Sonoma County are getting help this afternoon from some powerful friends: a couple of massive air tankers rigged to drop retardant along the edges of the uncontrolled wildfire.

They include a converted 747 Global Supertanker, the largest aerial firefighting air tanker in the world, with a capacity for 19,600 gallons of heavy retardant, and a DC-10 tanker that can carry 12,000 gallons. Both are stationed in Sacramento at the McClellan air base, where they return for refueling.

A Cal Fire tanker and two air attack planes coordinating the firefight, as well as U.S. Forest air support also were on duty Thursday, joining the battle to prevent the 14,500-acre Walbridge from reaching beyond the remote, densely forested hills where it’s been burning since Monday and into heavily populated areas to the east and south.