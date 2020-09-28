“I’ve always looked up in those hills, they’re beautiful, but I always wondered if they were safe,” Gullixson said. “I prayed nothing would ever happen, but nothing is out of bounds anymore. Everything is vulnerable.”

The county opened its emergency operations center about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to coordinate evacuation shelters and other response needs for the fire.

1:43 AM: Shady fire jumps Highway 12 near Oakmont, homes in Skyhawk burning

The Shady fire has crossed Highway 12 near the northern most entrance to Oakmont, according to Santa Rosa police officers in Oakmont.

Dozens of Santa Rosa and Petaluma police officers are gathered at the Berger Community Center to coordinate door-to-door evacuations, beginning about 1:30 a.m. for any residents remaining in Oakmont.

In Santa Rosa, about a half-dozen homes were burning along Mountain Hawk Drive in the Skyhawk neighborhood as fire crews battle house-to-house.

1:32 AM: Sonoma County marshals resources to protect east Santa Rosa

Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said “it’s a critical need right now” to get additional firefighting resources to defend eastern Santa Rosa against the Shady fire, which remained wholly uncontrolled early Monday.

As of 1 a.m. Monday, the fire posed the greatest threat to the community of homes along Los Alamos Road between Highway 12 and Hood Mountain and the Skyhawk subdivision.

“We have way more homes to protect than engines to protect them,” Heine said.

Heine said he believes the blaze now forcing the evacuation of thousands in Sonoma County started as a spot fire from the 2,500-acre Glass fire burning on the eastern rim of the Napa Valley.

The Shady fire was first reported about 8 p.m. near Spring Mountain Road west of St. Helena, growing quickly and burning into the St. Helen Road canyon and over the Hood Mountain area.

By 9 p.m. Sunday, Sonoma County fire issued an “all call” asking for all available firefighting resources to join the firefight. Heine said that by 1 a.m., roughly 40 Sonoma County fire engine crews were battling the fire in addition to Cal Fire resources, a strike team from San Francisco and others on the way.

Weather was a critical factor.

The temperature was in the mid 80s with light wind on the valley floor, “but I can tell by the smoke it’s blowing pretty hard at the ridgelines,” Heine said.

“The fire is along the entire length of the ridgeline from Calistoga Road all the way down to Los Guillicos,” Heine said. “We’re dealing with a lot of spot fires, burning embers in the air. The fire is in and around the homes in the Skyhawk area.”

12:58 AM: Oakmont Gardens assisted living facility evacuated

At Oakmont Gardens assisted living facility in Oakmont Village, staff are helping about 120 masked residents, some with walkers, board two full-size Santa Rosa CityBuses as the Shady fire has cut a wall of flame along Sugarloaf Ridge to the east.

The sky has turned orange and ash is raining from the sky.

By midnight, flames were visible to the southeast from Highway 12 and Calistoga Road. Traffic was backed up along Highway 12 within the city of Santa Rosa to about Calistoga Road and close to Oakmont Village, but was flowing smoothly in between.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Susan Gorin said it took her an hour and a half to evacuate along with other residents near Oakmont. She lost her home almost three years ago in the Nuns fire and said tonight reminded her of that night. She worried for neighbors in the Sonoma Valley and Santa Rosa.

12:46 AM: Evacuation warning expands in Santa Rosa

The City of Santa Rosa has issued an evacuation warning for the zone Northeast 2, meaning residents should prepare to evacuate if conditions worsen.

The area includes all areas east of Brush Creek Road, north of Montecito Boulevard, west of Calistoga Road and south of the city boundary.

If you are uncertain which evacuation zone you fall under, you can view the city’s map here.

For a current map of evacuation zones, click here.

12:27 AM: Fire crews standing guard along Sunhawk Drive

Fire crews have fanned out along the evacuated Sunhawk Drive northeast of Skyhawk in Santa Rosa, ready to protect homes there from the Shady fire as it scorches the long ridgeline that borders eastern Santa Rosa neighborhoods such as Skyhawk, St. Francis and Los Alamos.

With dozens of fire engines deployed, crews with headlamps and flashlights are patrolling backyards and watching for spot fires while bulldozers carve fire breaks into the hillside.

Above the deserted neighborhood, fire perches on the ridgeline, occasionally devouring stands of large trees, illuminating the empty neighborhood and sending out a menacing roar. A huge swath of land to the northeast stands smoldering as fire crews can be seen working well to the north.

12 AM: Santa Rosa warns three areas to prepare for possible evacuation

The city of Santa Rosa warned residents in three areas of the city to prepare for the possibility of evacuation, if conditions worsen. They include:

Spring Lake

This includes all areas within this perimeter: North of Stonehedge Ave, East of Summerfield Rd, West of Violetti Rd (East side of Spring Lake), South of Highway 12 (Between Mission Blvd and Calistoga Rd), South of Montgomery Rd (between south end of Calistoga Rd to Channel Dr)

Summerfield

This includes all areas within this perimeter: East of Summerfield Rd, South of Stonehedge Dr, North of the City boundary, West of the City’s boundary (Annadel State Park)

Northeast – 3 / Middle Rincon

This includes all areas within this perimeter: East of Mission Blvd, North of Highway 12, South of Montecito Blvd, West of Calistoga Rd