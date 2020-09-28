Live updates: More than 68,000 in Sonoma County ordered to flee wildfire
Here is the latest information on the Sonoma County fire, now called the Glass fire, which broke out Sunday night on the western side of the Napa Valley and burned into Santa Rosa. Check back for updates throughout the day:
3 PM: At least 68,000 Sonoma County residents under evacuation orders
A total of 33,870 people are under an evacuation orders in unincorporated parts of Sonoma County, according to Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick.
Combined with an estimated 35,550 residents ordered to evacuate in the city of Santa Rosa, more than 68,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as the out-of-control Sonoma County fire continues to burn.
Another 14,624 unincorporated county residents are under evacuation warnings, Essick said in a video update on Facebook.
“We have deputies in your neighborhood, conducting evacuations, leading you to safety and providing public information,” Essick said. “We have sought help from our local mutual aid partners, so you’ll see other Sonoma County law enforcement in the field helping our deputies.”
2 PM: An estimated 35,550 Santa Rosa residents under evacuation orders as homes continue to burn
An estimated 35,550 people in Santa Rosa are currently under evacuation orders as homes continue to burn in the out-of-control Sonoma County fire.
There are currently 13,169 homes and 607 commercial structures covered by the mandatory evacuation order, according to Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa assistant fire marshal.
An additional 16,820 residents are also under evacuation warnings. In those areas, 6,229 homes and 471 commercial and other structures are threatened.
Lowenthal said it will take time to provide an estimate on the number of homes and buildings destroyed in east Santa Rosa communities since the fire is still burning.
“Although we’re not seeing as much activity here (in the Skyhawk community), there are still structures that are actively burning and catching fire around the area.”
There are currently no known fatalities.
On Monday morning, homes in Oakmont continued to burn.
At least one home behind the Ledson Winery on Highway 12 was severely burned.
On Monday afternoon, firefighters worked to put out a blaze in the winery’s underground drainage system.
View an interactive map of current evacuation zones here.
1:15 PM: Off-duty firefighter helping defend east Santa Rosa home recalls overnight firefight
Grant Newnom, an off-duty San Jose firefighter, made his way to east Santa Rosa late Sunday and early Monday to help defend his girlfriend’s parents home on Somerville Road.
Wind and erratic fire behavior, whipping up enough dirt and debris that made it necessary to wear goggles, made for “an absolute nightmare and a fight,” Newnom said, describing the experience as “unlike anything that I’ve personally seen.”
He credited luck and the arrival of Santa Rosa Fire Department’s Engine 3 for making a stand and saving the home — the structure survived, though fire burned all around it and destroyed nearby home.
“They were absolutely fantastic,” Newnom said of the Santa Rosa firefighters.
12:45 PM: Wind conditions expected to improve this afternoon
Dry winds fanning the flames of the Sonoma County fire have begun to subside since Sunday night and are expected to weaken through Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
“For the most part, the wind threat is going to continue to decrease… that’s definitely some good news,” said Roger Gass, a weather service meteorologist.
Winds in parts of the North Bay Hills are currently blowing at 30-35 mph and are expected to drop to around 25 mph into the afternoon. Last night, wind speeds at high elevations reached highs of over 60 mph, according to the weather service.
In the lower valleys, winds are blowing at around 15-20 mph and should also decrease.
A red flag warning remains in effect for the North Bay until 9 p.m. Monday. Such warnings are triggered when there’s a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, which can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Gass warned that even as wind speeds decrease, critically low humidity is expected to persist.
“We are going to remain drastically dry through the region through end of the day,” he said.
Warm and dry and conditions will likely continue through the end of the week, Gass added
Due to smoke from the blaze, North Bay temperatures on Monday have been lower than originally forecast, according to weather service meteorologist Anna Schneider. In Santa Rosa, temperatures are currently hovering around 80 degrees, but will likely reach the low 90s into the afternoon, Schneider said.