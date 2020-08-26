Live updates: Three re-entry stations open to assist residents returning home

6:25 PM: Most evacuated residents allowed to return home

In the wake of a major reopening of fire-threatened areas on Tuesday, Chris Godley, the county emergency management director, said about 5,000 residents remained under an evacuation order and about 400 were still under evacuation warnings.

That amounted to an 85% reduction in the population either ordered to leave home or prepare to evacuate, Godley said during the county’s afternoon media briefing.

Three re-entry stations, open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. were operating at Bodega, Healdsburg and Sebastopol to assist residents in returning to the homes, he said.

The stations will advise residents on how to re-enter burned areas safely and provide personal protection equipment to those who need it, Godley said.

The locations are:

Bodega: 17499 Bodega Highway, adjacent to the cemetery and near the Highway 1 and Bodega Highway intersection.

Healdsburg: Healdsburg Park and Ride at the corner of Healdsburg Avenue and Grant Avenue with easy access to and from Highway 101.

Sebastopol: Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Drive, first parking lot past the main entrance kiosk.

Godley said the county has quested a watershed emergency response team, with support from the state and federal government, to assess any fire impacts on the county’s water supply, especially around Lake Sonoma. The reservoir near Healsburg is the largest source of water delivered to 600,000 Sonoma and Marin county residents.

None of the county’s public water systems are at risk, Godley said, but residents with private wells should consider the possibility their pipes have been damaged.

5:40 PM: Cal Fire chief recounts success on fire lines, says he’s ’cautiously optimistic’

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls recounted successes on the fire lines Tuesday from a vantage point on Chemise Road with a white plume of smoke rising from the woods in the hills west of Healdsburg behind him while appearing at the county’s afternoon virtual media briefing.

“We’re cautiously optimistic we’re making headway today,” he said, noting that the venerable Colonel Armstrong tree had been saved at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve outside Guernevile.

Dozers were cutting a line from Mt. Jackson Resort Road downhill toward Sweetwater Springs Road to prevent the Walbridge fire from reaching the Hacienda area along the Russian River, Nicholls said.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do here on the east side (of the fire) and the south side,” he said.

Nicholls credited some of the firefighting success to a prevailing southwest winds the past couple of days carrying moisture that has reduced the fire’s intensity and is expected to continue.

“Conditions are in our favor,” he said. “”We’re going to maximize them when we’ve got ’em.“

3:10 PM: 2.8 million gallons of retardant deployed to LNU Complex so far

As residents re-enter areas close to the Walbridge and other wildfires, Cal Fire officials are asking the public to resist the urge to deploy their drones to see what has happened around their communities in their absence.

Cal Fire spokesman Jeremy Rahn acknowledged people have natural curiosity about seeing the fire, as well as damage to the landscape and neighborhoods.

But “if drones are flying, we can’t,” he said.

Weather conditions and heavy smoke in the area already have limited opportunities for air tankers and other aircraft to offer support to ground crews cutting containment lines through dense fuel in the Sonoma County hills where the 54,503-acre Walbridge fire is burning.

They were grounded again from flying over the burn zone for much of Tuesday. But Cal Fire Incident Commander Sean Kavanaugh said three of the mammoth “very large air tankers” and “two large air tankers” – converted DC-10 and 747 airliners – utilized Monday had spread 87,000 gallons of red fire retardant cross the entirety of the 551-square-mile LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

“To date, as of this morning, we’re up to 2.8 million gallons of retardant that’s been dumped on the LNU Complex, across the entire -- on all the fires that we’ve had -- combined, from the very beginning,” Kavanaugh said during a Tuesday morning briefing.

Keeping them in the air remains critical when weather permits, however, and there have been occasions elsewhere in the state when air assets have had to be grounded because of drones, Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said.

“If you fly, we can’t,” he said.

2:30 PM: Napa evacuations downgraded; many still in effect

Several evacuation orders in Napa County have been reduced to warnings, effective at 2 p.m.: