Longtime Santa Rosa dining hall for those in need set to close as St. Vincent de Paul sells building

“This place saved me a lot of times,” said Nick Vigil, standing outside the St. Vincent de Paul community kitchen in Railroad Square on Tuesday, waiting for the doors to open so he could go in and have lunch.

Vigil, 40, has been coming to eat at the dining hall off and on since he became homeless in Santa Rosa three years ago, he said.

After March 8, he'll have to get his lunch somewhere else.

After serving up hot meals to the indigent and hungry since 1963 — back when, in the parlance of the times, it was called a soup kitchen — the dining hall is, for now, at least, shutting down because the building is being sold.

“I haven’t announced it yet but some of them are hearing about it,“ said Sam Ojebola, who manages the Monday-to-Friday meal service, speaking about his patrons.

Ojebola’s nonprofit, Jesus Cares 2020, has operated the dining hall since 2021 under an arrangement with St. Vincent de Paul, the building’s owner. Ojebola collects food donations, provides volunteer staff, and prepares the meals; St. Vincent de Paul provides rent-free space, and covers the cost of maintenance, utilities and certain supplies.

“My goal was to purchase that building and continue serving the community there. But my organization didn't have the money,” Ojebola said. He said he serves more than 100 diners a day, five days a week.

The familiar white and blue building at 610 Wilson St., down the road from a barbershop and a yoga studio, had been on the market for about three years with an asking price of $850,000. The sale culminated steps St. Vincent de Paul started taking in 2020 to stop serving food as part of the services it offers.

Executive Director Jack Tibbetts said the nonprofit had been losing money on the dining hall for years, ever since volunteers grew scarce and it had to start hiring staff to run it. St. Vincent de Paul sold properties occasionally bequeathed it to raise funds to cover costs. But operating losses of $400,000 a year became unsustainable.

“It started to cost so much money it threatened St. Vincent de Paul’s existence,” said Tibbetts. He said even with Ojebole’s group providing volunteers and labor, the charity’s support of the food service operation amounted to $63,000 last year.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society is selling its Wilson Street building in Santa Rosa that has housed a community kitchen since 1963. People who are homeless and those in need of a hot meal line up for lunch and snacks for later, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

St. Vincent de Paul also has refocused its efforts toward creating low-income housing to address homelessness. It is close to completing the renovation of the former Gold Coin Motel on Mendocino Avenue into housing with on-site supportive services, and plans to develop this year a 22-unit housing project for people with extremely low incomes in Sebastopol.

At Catholic Charities, the regions’s largest provider of homelessness services, Executive Director Jennielynn Holmes said her agency will assess the impact of the closure and see whether it needs to respond in some way.

“We’ll have to see, is there a gap in services, and if there is what are we going to do, and that’s something we’ll go back internally and look at,” Holmes said.

Those in need find a hot lunch in Railroad Square at the St. Vincent de Paul community kitchen in Santa Rosa, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The St. Vincent de Paul Society is selling the Wilson Street building that has housed the community kitchen since 1963. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

A drop-in site at Catholic Charities’ nearby Caritas Center offers food from time to time when it is donated, Holmes said. And according to Tiobbetts, a St. Vincent de Paul survey turned up at least five other food services within two miles of the dining hall for people who are homeless, including churches and the Redwood Gospel Mission, which serves dinners a block away.

In his email to Ojebola informing him that the dining hall would have to move out by March 10, Tibbetts wrote: “You are an amazing man. I admire the work you've done there. If we can work together in the future, please let me know.”

Ojebola, said he has no hard feelings. “It’s just business, if we could have bought the building we would have,“ he said. He shared his hope he can relocate somewhere with community support. He has started a GoFundMe page toward that end.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society is selling its Wilson street building that has housed a community kitchen since 1963. Homeless people and those in need of a hot meal line up for lunch and snacks for later, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Santa Rosa. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

In the meantime, said Jeremy Hinojos, 18, who said he lives on Santa Rosa’s streets and drops in at the dining hall for lunch a couple of times a week, the change will reduce his options.

“No place really gives meals like this. You come here at this time and you get food and you sit and chill for a bit,” he said. Without it, he said, “There’s nowhere. I’ll have to start stealing food.“

