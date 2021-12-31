Looking back: Uncertainty abounds in 2021

The North Bay’s business community entered 2021 holding its collective breath, unsure how the pandemic would shape 2021. Now, as the year comes to a close, the only thing that’s clear is uncertainty.

The ending of the tier system and its frustrations in mid-summer was quickly dampened by a new coronavirus variant, along with the realization that jobs recovery was met with few workers. Still, there’s been more optimism along the way. There has been no indication of another lockdown and there also has been proof that the coronavirus could be effectively managed through a major event.

Vaccines arrive

As the coronavirus vaccines rolled out early in the year, some businesses incentivized employees to roll up their sleeves, while others chose not to or were still deciding one way or the other.

Petaluma-based Clover Sonoma and Santa Rosa-based Sonoma Media Investments, which owns publications that include the Business Journal, paid employees anywhere between $25 and $100 after showing proof of full vaccination.

Amy’s Kitchen took a different path.

“When it comes to vaccinations for employees, our focus has been education and accessibility,” Mike Resch, Amy’s executive vice president, administration and general counsel, said in a February email statement. “To make the vaccination accessible, we worked in close partnership with Sonoma County to provide the vaccine to our employees during working hours, fully paid, in a dedicated vaccination clinic in close proximity to our Santa Rosa facility.”

The roller coaster that was Tiers

On June 15, 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom ended the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework, which every week for 10 months assigned a level of risk for COVID-19 infections to each of the state’s 58 counties. The risk assessments were framed within four tiers, based on test positivity and infection rates and, in counties with a population of more than 106,000, an added health equity metric.

The purple tier was the most restrictive. The red tier allowed for fewer restrictions, and the orange tier loosened those restrictions even more. The coveted yellow tier enforced the fewest restrictions.

The tiers system throughout its course created a teeter-totter effect on the viability of many business sectors, especially restaurants, with many counties advancing only to retract again if there was a spike in infections.

Napa Valley chef and restaurateur Ken Frank was one of many who expressed overall frustration about the pandemic’s impact on restaurants, as he told the Business Journal in March.

“Nothing comes close to (the) economic devastation of this pandemic, especially because restaurants are inherently social businesses,” said Frank, who owns La Toque Napa Valley, located inside the Westin Napa hotel. “With social distancing, the virus is tailored to destroying the restaurant business.”

A new variant

By July, the more contagious Delta variant threatened the pace of the economy’s recovery, as hospitalizations and death rates rose again, largely among the unvaccinated population. Then, as the holiday season arrived, so did omicron, the newest variant of COVID-19. Research so far gives hope the vaccines are still working but the level of protection—and the variant’s severity for illness —remains uncertain.

Rock on

Some restrictions, however, remain in place for what the California Department of Public Health calls “mega events,” defined as indoor crowds greater than 1,000 people, and outdoor gatherings greater than 10,000 people. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is required to attend such an event.

In early September the “mega event” mandate was put to the test on a regional level when BottleRock Napa Valley returned after being forced to go dark in 2020.

BottleRock didn’t miss a beat. It sold out in 2021 as it did in 2019, welcoming back about 120,000 concertgoers over the course of the three-day event, according to BottleRock spokesman Tom Fuller, co-owner of Fuller & Sander Communications, Inc.

BottleRock 2022 is set for May 27-29, returning to its usual Memorial Day weekend schedule.

Jobs come back, workers don’t

Battered in 2020 and the first half of 2021, the hospitality industry saw hope in July – with state Employment Development figures showing 52% of the sector’s jobs had returned.

But that growth has been tempered as employers remain challenged to bring back furloughed workers and find new job candidates.

The reasons for the scant availability of workers have run the gamut: people’s fear of catching the coronavirus, extended unemployment benefits, caring for family members, scarce options for child care and migration. Not to mention a spike in people quitting their jobs, which has led to the Great Resignation.

Even incentives such as offering higher wages and referral bonuses have done little to resuscitate interest.

The fact also remains that recovery isn’t near complete, according to Beacon Economics, a Los Angeles-based independent research and consulting firm.

“Steady employment growth continues but we’re not adding the volume of jobs that would put a serious dent in what was lost to the pandemic,” said research manager Taner Osman. “At this rate, it’s unlikely we’ll see a full job recovery in California in 2022, especially since each new outbreak of the virus is slowing the state’s jobs growth.”

Business tackles vaccine management

Vaccine mandates? Testing requirements? Both? Financial penalties? Businesses large and small will finish the year still grappling with uncertainties about governmental rules that have been legally challenged.

On Nov. 5, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration published an emergency temporary standard that called for employers with 100 or more employees to ensure all workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or begin requiring those unvaccinated to get tested weekly.

But on Dec. 16, Cal/OSHA — governmental workplace regulators on the state level — made more changes, including eliminating the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers. Neither will be allowed to come to work for two weeks if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus. Those rules are set to be enforced from Jan. 14 through April 14.

Another update came on Dec. 18, when OSHA pushed the Jan. 4 vaccination mandate date to Jan. 10, stating it would allow businesses that extra time to be in compliance without issuing citations. The agency also delayed issuing any citations for the testing requirement until Feb. 9.

And so the year ends as it began, with much uncertainty. The one thing employers do know going into 2022 is that the legal battles around enforcement of vaccination and testing mandates are far from over.