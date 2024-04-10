2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As long as he can remember, Luis Caballero Orozco has been curious about the way language and culture shape daily lives. He was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. as a child and attended school in Chicago. He moved abroad in his 20s, deeply eager to see the world, and worked in four countries as teacher, academic researcher and corporate trainer — and wanted to be in a position to advocate for others.

His academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in speech and linguistics from the College of DuPage, a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Illinois, and a Master of Science in English as a second language from McKendree University.

“I came to Santa Rosa in 2022 after I found my dream job at Jackson Family Wines where I have the privilege of working as a bilingual training manager with many talented people who inspire me every day. The diversity of our company’s employees is one of our greatest assets. I love working with immigrants and language learners — folks who are broadening their horizons while developing new skills.”

He said immigrants made this country what it is today. “We continue to make it greater with our contributions to America’s workforce. I am proud to belong to such an extraordinary company that values diversity, equity and inclusion, values that inform the work he does to support the company’s Rooted for Good Roadmap to 2030 sustainability plan. I stand on the shoulders of many giants here to receive this great honor.”

His role with JFW involves designing and implementing training programs for employee professional development. He teaches courses in both English and Spanish and provides translation support.

His greatest achievements: Creating a language education program for employees, and planning to begin working toward his doctorate in educational sustainability from the University of Wisconsin. Caballero Orozco’s greatest challenge is championing sustainability efforts as environmental disasters and social inequalities present challenges for the wine industry.

Best advice received: “Surround yourself with people that are going to push you forward. Find the ones that will make you want to grow and become the best version of yourself — and enjoy every step of the journey. Always be grateful for how far you have come and all you have achieved.”