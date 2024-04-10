2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

As the co-founder of SOMO Cowork in Sonoma County, the first and largest wellness-focused coworking space in the North Bay, Maciej Pilch is reshaping collaboration and environments.

With experience as the current marketing director at SOMO Village — coupled with prior roles in business development and hospitality in Dubai — Pilch excels in creating innovative spaces and driving success.

His responsibilities include creating comprehensive marketing plans to enhance brand visibility, identifying strategic partnerships and expansion opportunities to drive revenue growth while also overseeing operational management to ensure exceptional member experiences.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Pilch finds joy in outdoor pursuits such as skiing and mountain biking and delights in culinary exploration and global travel.

Pilch holds an MBA from the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University as well as dual Master’s degrees in international relations and affairs from German and Polish universities.

With a fusion of innovation, passion and an entrepreneurial spirit, he continues to push boundaries as a leader and explorer.

“The greatest benefit of being under 40 is the opportunity to bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and a willingness to challenge the status quo at the table. On the flip side, being under 40 can cause one to grapple with feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt, particularly in comparison with older and more experienced colleagues,” he said. “My greatest achievement is being a key founder of SOMO Cowork.”

His greatest professional challenge? “Being a foreigner, lacking an extensive professional network, and not having English as my first language.”

“My primary goals for 2024 include establishing a successful sales department for our new home building company SOMO Living, and launching Komplex Studio, a wellness focused fitness center with a variety of amenities including a hot yoga studio, functional training space, open gym, and a dedicated recovery area with sauna and cold-plunge facilities,” Pilch said.

The best advice he received from a mentor was that execution is key. “It’s better to have an average idea executed brilliantly than a brilliant idea that’s never acted upon.”

“Perfectionism can be paralyzing. It’s better to star imperfectly, learn from the process, pivot as needed and perfect along the way. By embracing imperfection and taking action, even average ideas can be turned into remarkable achievements,” Pilch said.