Major closure coming to I-80 between San Francisco and Sacramento. Here’s where and when

A portion of eastbound Interstate 80 is scheduled for maintenance starting Friday, closing a major part of the freeway between San Francisco and Sacramento, according to Caltrans.

Friday night through Monday morning, crews will work to “replace and improve” I-80 between Highway 4 and Cummings Skyway. This will force motorists to either use Cummings Skyway to reconnect with the freeway or cut down to Highway 4 and cross the Delta before heading back to the capital region.

The project is part of the Contra Costa I-80 Pavement Rehab Project.

This is the first of the scheduled weekend maintenance closures this summer from mid-July to early September. Caltrans plans to “perform major pavement repair work on eastbound and westbound I-80 in Contra Costa County,” according to Thursday news release.

When will closures start?: The first closure will start Friday, July 21, after 9 p.m. and will end Monday, July 24, at 5 a.m.

When will the next maintenance closures happen: The next two scheduled maintenance weekends are scheduled for Aug. 4 and Aug. 18, according to Caltrans.

Detours options

To get back to Sacramento, you can also use the following detour:

Eastbound I-80 to Highway 4 in Hercules, exit onto eastbound Highway 4.

Then continue on eastbound Highway 4 to northbound Interstate 680.

Go northbound I-680 past Benicia.

Re-enter eastbound I-80 in Fairfield

The Cummings Skyway will also remain open, and you can use it to head back north from Highway 4 and reconnect with I-80 near Crockett. If you’re headed to Vallejo, Interstate 780 will remain open.